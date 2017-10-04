Charles and Susan Chu Chosen as New Owner of the Year

OwnerView announced Oct. 4 that Charles and Susan Chu, who race under Baoma Corporation, have been chosen as the 2017 New Owner of the Year, presented by Fasig-Tipton. The award honors a new Thoroughbred owner who has been successful in the sport and has had a positive impact on the industry.

The award will be presented during the fourth Thoroughbred Owner Conference, scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Del Mar, California.

The Chus are most widely known as the owners of Drefong, who won the 2016 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) and was subsequently named champion sprinter. Since becoming racehorse owners, they have campaigned graded stakes winners including Chitu , Faypien, and Lord Simba. They are also significant supporters of Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms.

The New Owner of the Year Award has been previously presented to Sol Kumin and LNJ Foxwoods stable.

Attendees at the upcoming owner conference will enjoy three days of conference presentations, a dinner at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar, multiple opportunities to network with panelists and industry personnel, and the option to attend the Breeders' Cup World Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Jeff Fager, the award-winning executive producer of CBS News' "60 Minutes" and a Thoroughbred owner, will deliver the keynote address.

Conference details, including the complete schedule of events, registration forms, host hotel information, and other tourism tips are available at ownerview.com.

Registrations are available for the full conference, and a social-events-only registration is available to spouses or partners of attendees. Both types of registration include Breeders' Cup tickets.

OwnerView is a joint effort spearheaded by The Jockey Club and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association to encourage ownership of Thoroughbreds and provide accurate information on trainers, public racing syndicates, the process of purchasing and owning a Thoroughbred, racehorse retirement, and owner licensing.

Formed in 1898, Fasig-Tipton is North America's oldest Thoroughbred auction house. With headquarters in Lexington, Ky., the company conducts 14 sales annually in Lexington; Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; Hallandale Beach, Fla.; and Timonium, Md.

