Time Test to Miss Shadwell Due to Foot Bruise

Juddmonte Farms' homebred Time Test, who was expected to be one of the leading contenders for the Oct. 7 Shadwell Turf Mile (G1T) at Keeneland, will not contest the eight-furlong test due to a foot bruise.

"Unfortunately he had to get sent back to the farm with a sore foot," Juddmonte Farms general manager Garrett O'Rourke said Oct. 3. "It was always the plan to go to the Shadwell Mile and we thought that would be his crowning glory, because he certainly deserves to win a grade 1 and he would have gone in there with a winning chance. It's nothing major but it's bad timing."

A multiple group winner in England, Time Test has finished second in each of his three stateside starts since joining the barn of trainer Chad Brown, including his most recent effort behind World Approval in the Aug. 12 Fourstardave Handicap (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course. A desire to get the 5-year-old son of Dubawi (IRE) on firm ground was a catalyst behind bringing him to North America. However, Time Test caught soft ground in both the May 6 Fort Marcy Stakes (G3T) and the Fourstardave.

"He's been unfortunate in two of his runs. In the time of year when you would expect to have good ground, he's run into bog-like conditions," O'Rourke said. "We ran him one at 12 furlongs (second in the grade 1 Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes in June) and he didn't quite stay, but (the Shadwell) looked like the weather would be fine. Unfortunately he just came up with a bruised foot."

O'Rourke added a start in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) Nov. 4 at Del Mar would be unlikely, "At this stage, I think we'd be chasing," he said.



