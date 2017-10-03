Maryland Program Draws Attention for Flatter Filly

The semi-retired John Hall was back to work at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic fall yearling sale when making a purchase for Maryland-based breeder Alan Burkhard Oct. 3.

"I've been with Taylor Made for 20 years. I just retired—quote, unquote—and I moved up here to Middletown, Delaware," Hall said.

"(Burkhard) called me. A friend of mine introduced us and it worked out well."

Hall was the winning bidder, going to $170,000 for Hip 230, a Flatter filly out of the More Than Ready mare Apple Cider consigned by Northview Stallion Station as agent. The filly will be raced by Burkhard.

"For one thing, she's by Flatter and she's out of a good mare," Hall said. "We heard that the Scat Daddy (Scat Gal) is with Christophe Clement and he really likes (Apple Cider's 2015 filly). (I liked) everything about her—she's got a good mind, nice big filly, she checked all of the boxes. We'll just have to see what happens."

Another draw for Hall and Burkhard was being able to participate in the lucrative Maryland-bred program.

"That was a big part of it for him," Hall said. "He wants to take part in the Maryland program and it's very attractive right now and hopefully he'll do well.

"This is the first horse I've ever bought for him and I'm excited for him. I think she'll be a nice filly."