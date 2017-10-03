51st IFHA Conference Video Replays and Presentations

The PowerPoint presentations and video replays from the 51st International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) Conference, held Oct. 2 at France Galop, can now be found on the IFHA website—ifhaonline.org—or by using the link below.

Access 51st IFHA Conference Presentations and Video

The topics addressed during the conference's open forums are as follows:

OPEN FORUM 1

Chair: Louis Romanet, IFHA Chairman

—Progress Report on relations between IHSC (IFHA and FEI) and OIE.

Andrew Harding, IFHA Executive Director

—37th Asian Racing Conference in Seoul (13th to 18th May 2018)

Dr. Seung Ho Ryu, Korean Racing Authority and 37th ARC Secretary

—Implementation of the Reference Labs Strategy. Louis Romanet; Andrew Harding

—Update on the 2nd International Forum for the Aftercare of Horses & Panel Discussion on Racehorse Aftercare.

Jim Gagliano, IFHA Vice-Chairman; Ray Paulick, The Paulick Report, Editor in Chief

OPEN FORUM 2. SPECIAL PRESENTATION OF NEW EUROPEAN RACECOURSES REDEVELOPMENTS

—Curragh Redevelopment

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland; Derek McGrath, CEO of Curragh Racecourse Ltd

—Longchamp

Olivier Delloye, France Galop Chief Executive & Fabrice; FAVETTO BON, Marketing Director of France Galop

OPEN FORUM 3. 'INTERNATIONAL STRATEGY: Transitioning from a local to a global market'

Moderator: Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, IFHA Vice-Chairman

—Japanese simulcasting (The development of JRA simulcast for betting on the overseas races ) Mr. Masayuki GOTO, 15

JRA, President and CEO

—PMU: International Market, one of the 4 pillars of the PMU 2020 Strategy Mr. Xavier HÜRSTEL, 15

Chairman & CEO

—Hong Kong Jockey Club's commingling strategy Mr. Richard CHEUNG, 15

Hong Kong Jockey Club, Executive Director, Customer and Marketing

OPEN FORUM 4. CHALLENGES FACING THE EUROPEAN BREEDING AND RACING INDUSTRY

Moderator: Brian Kavangh

—The BREXIT

Dr. Paul-Marie Gadot, Co-Chairman EMSBLC

—Work of the EMHF

Dr. Paull Khan, IFHA Technical Advisor and TAC Vice Chairman EMHF Secretary-General

CLOSING REMARKS

Louis Romanet