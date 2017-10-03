Keeneland Catalogs 4,145 Horses for November Sale

Keeneland has cataloged 4,145 horses for its 2017 November Breeding Stock Sale, the world's largest and most important sale of its kind, to be held Nov. 7-18.

Headlining the November Sale catalog are graded stakes winners and graded stakes producers, led by champion Stellar Wind and Grade 1 stakes winners Lady Eli, Cathryn Sophia, Her Emmynency, Al's Gal, Paola Queen, and Street Fancy.

November Sale catalogs are available on Keeneland.com. Print catalogs will be mailed the week of Oct. 16.

"Keeneland's September Yearling Sale ended less than two weeks ago with exciting results and momentum for the November Sale," Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said. "The November Sale's myriad of offerings that includes proven producers and exciting young mares, well-bred weanlings and talented horses of racing age make it an important destination for buyers from across North America and internationally."

Among the outstanding racing or broodmare prospects cataloged for the November Sale are champion Stellar Wind, who won the Apple Blossom (G1), Beholder Mile (G1) and Clement L. Hirsch (G1) in her three starts this year, and Lady Eli, winner of the Gamely (G1), Diana (G1) and Woodford Reserve Ballston Spa (G2) in her three most recent races. Both are pointed to the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar on Nov. 3-4.

Other exciting Grade 1 winners featured in November are 2016 Kentucky Oaks winner Cathryn Sophia, in foal to Pioneerof the Nile; E.P. Taylor winner Al's Gal, in foal to Medaglia d'Oro; Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup winner Her Emmynency, in foal to Pioneerof the Nile; and Starlet winner Street Fancy, in foal to Medaglia d'Oro. Test winner Paola Queen is offered as a broodmare prospect.

Of the total 4,145 horses cataloged are 2,036 broodmares and broodmare prospects, 1,682 weanlings, 424 horses of racing age and two stallions.

The November Sale also is highlighted by the dispersals of Pauls Mill (Ben and Elaine Walden et al) and McCauley Farms, for which Paramount Sales will serve as agent. The Pauls Mill dispersal consists of 43 horses, including broodmares, weanlings and horses of racing age. The McCauley Farms dispersal has 27 broodmares and weanlings.

Click here to visit the November Sale microsite for details about featured mares, notable weanlings, prominent broodmares and broodmare prospects and horses of racing age cataloged to the sale.

The 2017 November Sale's first two sessions comprise the premier Book 1 catalog. The format for the entire sale, which covers 12 sessions, is as follows:

Book 1 (Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 7-8)--Sessions begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Books 2-6 (Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 9-18)--Sessions begin at 10 a.m.

While presenting a wide array of broodmares and broodmare prospects, the November Sale is globally recognized as a premier source of weanlings and horses of racing age.

A number of 2017 stakes winners were offered at the November Sale as weanlings: Grade 1 winners Beach Patrol (Arlington Million, Joe Hirsch Turf Classic), El Deal (Alfred G. Vanderbilt), Lady Ivanka (Spinaway) and Sporting Chance (Hopeful); Grade 2 winners Distinta (Inside Information), Finest City (Santa Monica), Illiad (San Vicente), Keen Ice (Suburban), Malagacy (Rebel), Money Multiplier (Monmouth), Run Away (Best Pal); and Grade 3 winners Classy Class (Salvator Mile), La Coronel (Appalachian Presented by Japan Racing Association, Edgewood), Money'soncharlotte (Molly Pitcher), Multiplier (Illinois Derby) and Sweet Loretta (Adena Springs Beaumont).

The 2017 November Sale spotlights horses of racing age on Monday, Nov. 13, and Tuesday, Nov. 14. The offerings represent such leading consignors as WinStar Farm, Lane's End, Denali Stud, Taylor Made Sales Agency and Elite Sales.

Among the 2017 graded stakes winners sold as horses of racing age at the November Sale are Celestine (Honey Fox-G2), Conquest Panthera (Play the King-G2), Hillhouse High (Royal Heroine-G2), Honorable Duty (Mineshaft-G2, New Orleans Handicap-G2, Lukas Classic-G3) and Inordinate (San Juan Capistrano-G3).

Among the 188 sires of weanlings cataloged to the 2017 November Sale is Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, who is represented by 23 members of his first crop. Other sires with their first weanlings in the sale include Bayern, Honor Code, Lea, Liam's Map, Palace Malice, Summer Front and Tonalist.

They join other sires of weanlings, including Bernardini, Bodemeister, Cairo Prince, Candy Ride (ARG) Charm Spirit (IRE), City Zip, Curlin, Distorted Humor, Empire Maker, Ghostzapper, Giant's Causeway, Into Mischief, Invincible Spirit (IRE), Kitten's Joy, Malibu Moon, Medaglia d'Oro, More Than Ready, Orb, Pioneerof the Nile, Quality Road, Speightstown, Tapit, Tiznow, Uncle Mo, Union Rags and War Front, among others.

Broodmares cataloged to the November Sale are in foal to 202 proven sires and exciting young stallions from around the world and include the first mares in foal to 2016 Horse of the Year California Chrome and other stallions such as Air Force Blue, Flintshire (IRE), Frosted, Mshawish, Not This Time, Nyquist and Runhappy

Additional mares are in foal to such stallions as American Pharoah, Awesome Again, Bernardini, Cairo Prince, Candy Ride (ARG), Curlin, Distorted Humor, Empire Maker, Ghostzapper, Giant's Causeway, Honor Code, Into Mischief, Kitten's Joy, Malibu Moon, Medaglia d'Oro, More Than Ready, Orb, Pioneerof the Nile, Speightstown, Tapit, Tiznow, Uncle Mo, Uncle Rags and War Front.

Keeneland will live stream the entire November Sale at Keeneland.com.

