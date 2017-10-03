Dubawi Colt Shines at Tattersalls October Yearling Sale

The world's highest price for a yearling sold at public auction in 2017 was set Oct. 3, the opening day of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October yearling sale, when a Dubawi colt brought 2.6 million guineas (US$3,624,621).

With four lots bringing in excess of seven figures at the sale in Newmarket, England, the opening day's trade saw a total of 119 lots sold for 33,880,000 guineas ($47,348,910), at an average of 284,706 guineas ($378,943) and a median of 200,000 guineas ($266,200). Turnover was up 8% compared with the opening session last year, while the average and median rose 24% and 38% respectively.

The fireworks started early when the Dubawi colt (Lot 13) out of the dual group 1-winning filly Izzi Top was knocked down to Newmarket-based trainer Roger Varian after a prolonged bidding duel with the Godolphin trio of John Gosden, Anthony Stroud, and David Loder. The session-topper was consigned by Meon Valley Stud.

"He has been bought for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, owner of Dubawi, and a keen supporter of the sire's stock," said Varian. "There are some very nice Dubawis here and this horse is very nice, a strong horse and a standout so early in the sale. He looks as though he will carry a bit of speed."

The colt represented another stellar sale for Meon Valley's Mark Weinfeld, who also sold the Dubawi colt out of Zee Zee Top for 2.6 million guineas at last year's sale. That colt named Emaraaty is in training with Gosden for Sheikh Hamdan and is set to run in the group 1 Dewhurst Stakes after impressing in his maiden win last time out.

Second-highest price of 2.5 million guineas ($3,485,213) on opening day was fetched by a daughter of Frankel, who is a half sister to the group 1 Investec Oaks winner Talent. Produced from stakes-placed Prowess, the filly was knocked down to SackvilleDonald's Alastair Donald. The underbidder in the epic head-to-head duel was Yohann Gainche, representing Japanese owners D.M.M.com.

Offered as Lot 155, the filly was consigned to the sale by agent John Troy on behalf of breeder Mark Dixon, who was understandably elated.

"I don't know what to say," smiled Dixon. "This has doubled what I was expecting and it is fantastic. We usually just sell the colts, but sometimes you need to bring some funds in. Sending Prowess to Frankel was a fairly obvious choice."

"She is for a client who wishes to remain private," winning bidder Donald said. "She is lovely, the pedigree speaks for itself, and she has been bought as a long term broodmare prospect."

The Tattersalls October yearling sale Book 1 continues at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.