Eisaman Finds Pinhook Prospect in Cairo Prince Colt

Sire power, even from first-crop sires, has been a driving factor at yearling sales so far this season and one sire who has brought significant attention to his first crop is Airdrie Stud's Cairo Prince . And Eisaman Equine's Dr. Barry Eisaman added one to his pinhook prospects Oct. 3 at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic fall yearling sale.

Eisaman went to $300,000 to land Hip 294 from Becky Davis' consignment. The colt was bred by Sinatra Thoroughbred Racing and Breeding in Kentucky and is out of the Curlin mare Current Event, who was purchased by Stephen Sinatra for $10,000 at the 2013 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga fall mixed sale.

"I thought he was the nicest colt in the sale," Eisaman said. "The stallion has been very popular at the yearling sales so far. They've been good looking horses, their veterinary work has been impeccable, and I think he has a chance to be a tremendous sire. So we have one now.

"He will be resold in the 2-year-old sales," he added.

For Davis, the price was above and beyond what she thought her colt would bring.

"I put a $100,000 reserve on him, thinking that we'd get it going above that and he'd be $150,000; $200,000 maybe. I really thought $200,000 was going to be around where we sold him," she said.

"It was a big surprise for me. We knew we had everybody on him, all the big people were waiting for him. ... I had no idea that he was that popular. He got out a lot, he was shown a lot, and had good vet work. We were pretty sure we had a real strong horse, but as far as that much? No.

"He's a really nicely put together horse," Davis added. "Actually I think he's a little immature, but I think people can see that and are expecting that he's going to be a real athlete."

