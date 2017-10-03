Change of Plans: Kitten's Joy Staying in U.S.

What had been announced as a sure thing 10 days ago to relocate Kitten's Joy to Europe is now off the table. North America's leading turf sire will remain in the United States, according to owner/breeder Ken Ramsey.

Ramsey said his change of heart is the result of outpouring support by Kentucky breeders for the 16-year-old son of El Prado, who Ramsey bred, raced, and now stands at his farm near Nicholasville, Ky., for $100,000.

"He will NOT be going overseas," Ramsey texted Oct. 3. "Can't believe all the local interest here in Kentucky. Guess when you have the number one living sire on the general sire list some important horse people don't want him to leave the state."

Kitten's Joy ranks second on the BloodHorse.com general leading sire list with $10,580,841 in earnings behind the late Unbridled's Song, whose son Arrogate is responsible for $13.2 million of his $16,703,276 in total progeny earnings through Oct. 2. Kitten's Joy also is the leading active sire to date by number of graded/group stakes winners with 11. The late Scat Daddy currently has 12 graded/group winners.

Lower-than-expected prices for Kitten's Joy's yearlings at the Keeneland September yearling sale is what jolted Ramsey into exploring whether his sire should be standing overseas. On Sept. 22, he said multiple inquiries primarily from England and Ireland made him "98% sure" his turf champion, five-time leading turf sire, and leading general sire of 2013 would be relocated.

"He is underappreciated here, and I don't think things will get any better," Ramsey said at the time.

Now Ramsey said he is trying to find the "best fit for a partnership" in Kentucky and added that he has visited three different major breeding farms around Lexington over the past two days.

He declined to go into any details about why he was seeking a partnership, citing that he was in middle of negotiations and is "still sorting through multiple offers."

"We want to do the right thing for the family and for the horse," Ramsey said.