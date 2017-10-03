Madison River Strikes Early for Will Take Charge Filly

Madison River Thoroughbreds struck early in the Oct. 3 second day of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic fall yearling sale, going to $150,000 for a daughter of Will Take Charge . Bridlewood Farm's Jonathan Thomas signed the ticket.

Consigned as Hip 173 by Marshall W. Silverman as agent, the filly was a $50,000 purchase by Silverman at the 2016 Keeneland November sale. She was a $60,000 RNA at the Fasig-Tipton July sale.

"She's a beautiful filly. I love Will Take Charge, (I'm a) big believer in him," Thomas said. "Thought she was a lovely filly and I wanted to take her home. We'll figure out her future here in a few weeks.

"Honestly, I thought she'd go for more. I think the yearling average is $178,000 and from what I've seen, I thought she stacked up from almost anything I've seen from Will Take Charge. Time will tell, but I think we actually got under what we thought (we'd pay)."

Bred by Runnymede Farm, Catesby W. Clay Investment 2, and James E. Clay, the filly is out of the Notebook mare Tis Me. Tis Me is a full sister to Well Dressed, the dam of Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) winner Well Armed.

"This is going to be the first (Will Take Charge progeny on the farm)," Thomas said. "She's got a beautiful pedigree, beautiful filly, and she looks pretty foward too, which I like."