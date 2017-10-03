IFHA Approves Model Interference Rule

The Executive Council of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) Oct. 3 unanimously approved a change to its International Agreement on Breeding, Racing and Wagering (IABRW), as recommended by its International Harmonisation of Raceday Rules Committee (IHRRC), to establish a model interference rule.

"Achieving greater uniformity in raceday rules is important to the development of an international fanbase, and it has been identified as essential to the simulcasting and commingling arrangements which are increasingly significant for the revenues of the sport," said Louis Romanet, chairman of the IFHA. "The inclusion in the International Agreement of this Model Rule on deciding protests/objections represents a significant achievement in the IFHA's quest for major racing rules to be harmonised across all member countries."

Since its inception the IHRRC has worked towards achieving a harmonized approach across all major racing jurisdiction relating to deciding protests/objections.

The IFHA Executive Council unanimously adopted the IHRRC's recommendation to add to the IABRW the following model rule on deciding protests/objections:

If, in the opinion of the Staging Authority's relevant judicial body, a horse or its rider causes interference and finishes in front of the horse interfered with but irrespective of the incident(s) the sufferer would not have finished ahead of the horse causing the interference, the judge's placings will remain unaltered.

If, in the opinion of the Staging Authority's relevant judicial body, a horse or its rider causes interference and finishes in front of the horse interfered with and if not for the incident(s) the sufferer would have finished ahead of the horse causing the interference, the interferer will be placed immediately behind the sufferer.

Racing Authorities may, within their Rules, provide for the disqualification of a horse from a race in circumstances in which the Staging Authority's relevant judicial body deems that the rider has ridden in a dangerous manner.

The IFHA is the world body for the international sport of Thoroughbred racing. Its 60 members are the national racing authorities across the globe that stage Thoroughbred races.