Centaur Raises Nearly $25,000 for Texas Relief Efforts

At the beginning of September, Centaur Gaming hosted a weeklong fundraising campaign in support of disaster relief efforts for pets and animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. Over the course of the week, guests at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino donated a total of $24,890 to be split between the Houston Humane Society, San Antonio Humane Society, and SPCA of Texas. Additionally, Centaur Gaming made a $10,000 contribution to the American Red Cross.

"Although Hurricane Harvey has long passed, the effects of the storm will be long-lived," said Jim Brown, Centaur Gaming's president and COO. "Thanks to the kindness and generosity of Centaur Gaming's guests, we were able to send each organization a check for $8,297. Those funds will aid in providing shelter, medical attention, food, and supplies for the thousands of animals who were affected by the disaster."

All three animal centers have been notified about the donation, and funds will be directly purposed for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"I can't tell you how appreciative we are of efforts like [Centaur's]. Without the incredible support of people like you and your guests, we would not be able to do as much as we have for all the pets down here in South Texas," said Andrew Coe, development assistant for the San Antonio Humane Society.

In addition to the funds directly benefitting the animals affected by the storm, Centaur Gaming made a $10,000 to the American Red Cross and encouraged its 2,000 team members statewide to support Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts directly through the American Red Cross.

"Our team members step up, time and time again, to support many important causes," added Brown. "From personal contributions and active volunteerism to promoting fundraising efforts to our guests, they really do make a difference in not only our own communities, but our neighboring communities as well. Texas was no exception."

Centaur Gaming has on ongoing commitment to support the well-being and safety of animals, and partners with many animal-related organizations including New Vocations Racehorse Adoption, Standardbred and Thoroughbred Retirement Foundations, the Centaur Equine Specialty Hospital, and the Animal Protection League.