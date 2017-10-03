Filly's Sale Comes Full Circle for Breeders

As breeders David and Susan Wantz watched their Maclean's Music filly sell for $135,000 to Cary Frommer Oct. 2 at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic fall yearling sale, there was a sense of relief from the breeders.

"I was crying until I saw that (Frommer) bought her. If Michael Pons bought her from Country Life (Farm) or if (Frommer) bought her, that makes me feel good because I know she's in good hands," Susan Wantz said.

The scene also seemed to come full circle as they made a purchase from Frommer six years prior at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale. That $42,000 purchase in 2011 was grade 1 winner Dance to Bristol, who earned $980,880 in 10 wins from 20 starts.

While the breeders knew their yearling filly was special, they were elated with what she brought Monday.

"Everybody looked at her until she was so tired she didn't want to come out of the stall, so we had a good feeling," David Wantz said, adding that they've been big believers in Maclean's Music since he went to stud. "She was beautiful. She was big, elegant... everything about her just says racehorse.

"We bought Dance to Bristol from Cary and now we sell her a yearling back. Cary will do right with the horse."

Consigned as Hip 77 in Bill Reightler's offerings, the West Virginia-bred filly is out of the unraced Fastness (IRE) mare Rowdy Woman. David Wantz said they acquired Rowdy Woman when their close friend Donald Townsend died. Since then, the mare has produced two winners from three foals to race.

"We usually did more buying than we did selling, so this is new to us," David Wantz said reflecting on the moment. "But I think we're going to start selling."