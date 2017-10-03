Lookin At Lucky Filly Tops Fasig-Tipton Midlantic Day 1

A filly by Lookin At Lucky topped the first sesssion of the two-day Fasig-Tipton Midlantic fall yearling sale Oct. 2 in Timonium, Md., when she sold to Springhouse Farm's Gabriel Duignan for $175,000.

Consigned as Hip 119 by Candyland Farm as agent, the filly was bred in Maryland by ZWP Stable and Non Stop Stable. Out of the winning Malibu Moon mare Slow and Steady, the filly is a half sister to two stakes winners, Steady Warrior and Steady N Love, and is a full sister to multiple stakes-placed Lucky in Malibu.

"She had a very good physical, very classy," Duignan said. "The mare's been a good producer, all of her foals have run good numbers, her full sister is a decent filly. Physically, I thought she was very good. It was more than I expected to pay."

Candyland Farm general manager Mike Palmer said the reserve he had on the filly was the highest he's ever put on a horse at this sale. However, Palmer and the owners—Gary Capuano, Dave Picarello, Foard Wilgis—were rewarded Monday evening when she brought more than expected.

"(Her price was) a little higher than what we expected, but her physical is second to nothing I got in the barn," said Palmer, adding that he was thankful the owners entrusted him to sell her. "I think it was a struggle with the owners to part company with the filly, because they've done well with that family. You know when the sales come around and you're not a sale type person, you have your reservations because you can make the money on the racetrack.

"But they've raced this family, and to get rewarded financially with a good filly I think speaks volumes for their confidence of what we can do here."

The connections own and race Lucky in Malibu, Steady N Love, and Steady Warrior, who are all trained by Capuano. ZWP Stable also raced the filly's dam Slow and Steady, whom Capuano purchased for $14,500 at the 2002 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic December mixed sale. But instead of racing the Lookin At Lucky yearling filly as they've done with her siblings, they decided to sell her.

"Well that mare has just been a great producer, and we just thought we got a really nice horse that we could just cash in and get a decent price, which we did and we're happy with it," Capuano said. "That whole family is just great. ... if we didn't sell her, we were fine racing her and she's a really nice filly. So we're hoping she does well."

In Monday's session, Fasig-Tipton reported 81 head sold for a total of $2,109,200, a median of $15,000, and an average of $26,040. With 47 not sold, the RNA rate was 36.7%. There was no comparable session in 2016, when the sale was comprised of a single session.

Eisamen Equine was the session's leading buyer with seven purchases for a total of $313,000. Candyland was the leading consignor with four sold for a total of $232,000.

The sale concludes tomorrow with a session that begins at 10 a.m. ET.