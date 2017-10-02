Audley Farm Makes Splash at Fasig-Tipton Midlantic Sale

With its three-horse consignment at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic fall yearling sale, Audley Farm Equine made a splash jumping back into the game as a consignor Oct. 2 when they sold a Bodemeister filly for $140,000.

Consigned as Hip 28, the filly is out of the grade 3-winning Awesome Again mare Pink Champagne. She was purchased early in the first session of the sale by Sallusto and Albina, agents for Newtown Anner.

Audley Farm, the breeder of grade 1 winner and classic-placed Bodemeister, purchased Pink Champagne for $475,000 at the 2005 Keeneland November sale.

"We had high expectations for the filly... we were very fair with the number we put on her though. We had a reserve of about $50,000-60,000, somewhere in that range," said Audley Farm's equine manager Jamie McDiarmid. "I thought that she was a beautifully-lined filly, and she was all class the whole week. We had a lot of action on her and everybody seemed to love her and she showed great."

McDiarmid said the Berryville, Va., farm, which has both a cattle and an equine division, will be involved in the local Mid-Atlantic market going forward.

"(It's the) first sale for Audley Equine in over 20 years and I think we had a pretty good one, so I'm pretty happy with that," he said. "We just thought in the Mid-Atlantic, that Audley should be a part of that, and this base is starting to lift off a little bit. We think it might be a very good time to put our name back in there. We'll be local sellers in this area."

McDiarmid was thrilled with the sale of the filly, especially since she's by Bodemeister.

"We bred Bodemeister, hence we have a lot of Bodemeisters on the farm," he said. "It's actually only the second filly that the mare has had. The guys who bought her will have a lot of fun with her, and I might have missed out—I'd love to have a 'Bode' filly in my barn."