Applications Being Accepted for KHC Scholarship

The Kentucky Horse Council has announced it will be awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a Kentucky college student who has demonstrated academic success, equine industry involvement and community service for the Spring 2018 Semester.

The Equine Scholarship will be awarded to a student currently enrolled with a university or college in Kentucky in an equine-related major or a horse-related program. Some examples of courses of studies for which the scholarships are intended are Equine Science/Studies, Equine Business Management, Equine Therapy, Pre-Veterinarian, Farrier Training, Professional Jockey Certificate, Professional Horsemen's Certificate, etc.

"The Kentucky Horse Council is thrilled to once again be offering scholarships to college students in Kentucky," says Kentucky Horse Council Executive Director Katy Ross. "Education is an important part of our mission and we look forward to supporting the efforts of a deserving student as they explore a future in the equine industry."

Applications for the scholarship will be accepted until November 15, 2017. The scholarship will be awarded on December 1. The student is required to be a member of the Kentucky Horse Council.

Sign up for a free student membership and download a scholoarship application.

