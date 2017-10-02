Gun Runner Logs First Work at Santa Anita

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner put in his first timed work Oct. 2 since arriving in Southern California a week ago, going a half-mile in :50 2/5 at Santa Anita Park.

Scott Blasi, assistant trainer to Steve Asmussen, said the goal of Monday's work was just to get the multiple grade 1 winner accustomed to Southern California ahead of the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar. Regular exercise rider Angel Garcia was aboard the son of Candy Ride Monday.

"Steve and I talked about it, and we weren't looking for a lot this morning, basically a get acquainted with the racetrack-type of work," Blasi said. "He went :50 2/5 and was out smooth. We were not looking to impress anybody this morning, just an easy half-mile.

"I thought he got over (the surface) great. His gallops have been nice this week and I like how he's doing."

The 4-year-old colt has rattled off three consecutive grade 1 wins since finishing second to Arrogate in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) in March and seems to have no issues adjusting to new locations. His connections said they'll keep him on a schedule of weekly works, with the plan to have one timed move at Del Mar ahead of the Breeders' Cup.

"Like anywhere else that he goes, he's pretty much on the same schedule. He's just so easy to travel with," Blasi said. "I think we'll stay on Monday works. The nice thing about being in Southern California is you usually don't have to worry about the weather. We'll talk to Steve and decide how far he wants to work him next week, but this week was exactly what we were working for."