Leif Aaron Joins Juddmonte Farms Team

Juddmonte Farms announced that Leif Aaron has joined its team to work on season sales and mare recruitment at the farm's American stallion division.

Aaron comes from Taylor Made Sales Agency where he served as the Stakes Filly Recruiter and was responsible for client services, matings and mare recruitment, as well as portfolio management.

During that tenure Aaron was involved with the sales or purchases of grade 1 winners: Dubai Majesty, Evening Jewel, Blind Luck, Havre De Grace, Joyful Victory, Sweet Lulu, Egg Drop, Lighthouse Bay, Teddy's Promise, Let Faith Arise, Spring in the Air, Stormy Lucy, Street Fancy, and Cathryn Sophia.

Prior to that, Aaron was responsible for pedigree and general research, which broadened his knowledge of pedigrees and mating analysis. In addition, he is also a graduate of the Darley Flying Start program.

"We are pleased that Leif has come full circle back to Juddmonte. He started here as a groom 17 years ago," commented general manager Garrett O'Rourke.

"Working at Taylor Made was like going to the Harvard of horse sales," Aaron said. "I learned so much from all the Taylor brothers and I am so appreciative for their guidance. Going back to Juddmonte is very exciting. Even though it has been 17 years, there are still a lot of familiar faces, which I think speaks volumes to the type of first-class operation they are running."

On Arrogate, Aaron commented, "Arrogate is iconic, one of the greatest ever, a potential breed changer. The superlatives he has already amassed are amazing. The prospective client base for Arrogate and all Juddmonte stallions worldwide is a Hall of Fame of breeders. This is a once-in-three-lifetime's horse and I am honored to be a part of that."

