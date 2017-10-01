Skye Diamonds Disqualified From Adoration Placing

The Board of Stewards at Santa Anita Park Oct. 1 disqualified Skye Diamonds from her second-place run in the May 7 Adoration Stakes (G3) for an overage in clenbuterol that was detected in a post-race urine test.

The test detected the class 3 prohibited substance, at a level of 196 picograms per milliliter. The authorized level for clenbutrol is 140 picograms per milliliter. A picogram is one trillionth of a gram.

Trainer Bill Spawr was fined and suspended 30 days (through a stipulated agreement) Aug. 26 for the same positive test. Spawr's suspension ended Sept. 26, but he remains on probation through August of 2018.

The $20,000 share of the purse for the second-place finish, including portions from Spawr ($1,840) and jockey Tiago Pereira ($930), was also ordered to be returned and redistributed.

Vale Dori, who won the Adoration at Santa Anita by a half-length, remains the winner, but the order of finish behind her is now Sensitively, Lady Tapit, and Autumn Flower.

Skye Diamonds went on to take the July 8 Great Lady M. Stakes (G2) at Los Alamitos Race Course and the Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3) at Del Mar. The California-bred First Dude filly is now training up to a start in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1).

A winner in nine of her 16 starts, Skye Diamonds has $489,150 in lifetime earnings. She is owned by Allen Racing, Bloom Racing, Tom Acker, and Jon Lindo.