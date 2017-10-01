Skye Diamonds (left) runs second behind Vale Dori in the Adoration Stakes May 7 at Santa Anita

BENOIT PHOTO

Skye Diamonds Disqualified From Adoration Placing

First Dude filly tested positive for clenbuterol over the authorized levels allowed.

The Board of Stewards at Santa Anita Park Oct. 1 disqualified Skye Diamonds from her second-place run in the May 7 Adoration Stakes (G3) for an overage in clenbuterol that was detected in a post-race urine test.

The test detected the class 3 prohibited substance, at a level of 196 picograms per milliliter. The authorized level for clenbutrol is 140 picograms per milliliter. A picogram is one trillionth of a gram.

Trainer Bill Spawr was fined and suspended 30 days (through a stipulated agreement) Aug. 26 for the same positive test. Spawr's suspension ended Sept. 26, but he remains on probation through August of 2018.

The $20,000 share of the purse for the second-place finish, including portions from Spawr ($1,840) and jockey Tiago Pereira ($930), was also ordered to be returned and redistributed.

Vale Dori, who won the Adoration at Santa Anita by a half-length, remains the winner, but the order of finish behind her is now Sensitively, Lady Tapit, and Autumn Flower.

Skye Diamonds went on to take the July 8 Great Lady M. Stakes (G2) at Los Alamitos Race Course and the Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3) at Del Mar. The California-bred First Dude  filly is now training up to a start in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1).

A winner in nine of her 16 starts, Skye Diamonds has $489,150 in lifetime earnings. She is owned by Allen Racing, Bloom Racing, Tom Acker, and Jon Lindo.