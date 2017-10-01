Beach Patrol, Fanciful Angel Exit Joe Hirsch Well

One day after seeing Beach Patrol and Fanciful Angel finish 1-2 in the Sept. 30 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes (G1T), trainer Chad Brown said the duo came out of the race in good order.

Fanciful Angel,who finished second in his North American debut in the Aug. 12 Arlington Million XXV Stakes (G1T), again was the runner-up to his stablemate in a grade 1 Saturday, but has impressed Brown since being in the barn.

"He's still a little headstrong, but Irad (Ortiz Jr.) did a really good job to keep him in cover and settle the horse throughout the race," Brown said. "It's something we can work on. I'm happy that he stayed the distance. It was a question mark for both, and I was very pleased with it."

The trainer also said that Voting Control could be on target for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) Nov. 3 at Del Mar following his second-place finish in Saturday's Pilgrim Stakes (G3T). After being squeezed at the start, Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano led the Kitten's Joy colt to a strong finish in his stakes debut.

"It was a good effort, just a terrible start," Brown said. "The six-horse (Maraud) just knocked him sideways leaving there. It was unlucky circumstances. I thought he was best. He seems to be OK. He's a little cut up from that, but it's not bad. I'm inclined to take him to the Breeders' Cup as long as he draws well."

Amerman Racing's Oscar Performance came out of his third-place effort in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic in good order, trainer Brian Lynch said Sunday. In his first start against older horses, the 3-year-old son of Kitten's Joy finished third, a nose behind Fanciful Angel.

"It seemed like he had good energy this morning and never left an oat, so everything looks like he's in good condition," Lynch said.

"I was very proud of him. I thought he was a tad unlucky not to be second. It wasn't his ideal trip. I was concerned with the construct of the race with the rabbit in it, but we're all very happy with his performance."

Adele Dilschneider and Claiborne Farm's Elate is in good order following her impressive 8 1/4-length victory in the Beldame Stakes (G1), said Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. The win was her second consecutive grade 1, following her 5 1/2-length score in the Alabama Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Now, five weeks out from the Nov. 3 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff, Mott said he'll will meet with the owners to decide if the trip to California is the best option.

"It was a good day," Mott said. "We're very happy with her. She looks good. She's on her way to Saratoga. We'll train her, but I haven't talked to anybody. I'm assuming they would probably like to go to the Breeders' Cup. That's my guess. That would be our plan I would think. She'll go up there and start training and we'll go from there. We've got a whole month."

After maturing through the summer months, the Medaglia d'Oro filly is peaking at the right time, Mott said, and it's something that he has been waiting for.

"She's really come on the second half of the year I'd say," he said. "She's kind of ready for her job now. Her form indicates that too. She's coming the right way. Maybe I was surprised early in the year that she didn't come on quicker than she did. That would've been the only surprise."