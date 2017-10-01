Curlin's Approval Performs as Expected in Barely Even

Curlin's Approval pushed her earnings to over $500,000 in Gulfstream Park's Barely Even Handicap Oct. 1—a race her trainer and co-owner Happy Alter previously said he was using as a "backyard prep" for the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar.

Already a Breeders' Cup Challenge race winner, there was little doubt that the 4-year-old daughter of Curlin would stride easily away from the overmatched field of six other fillies and mares 3 years and older, as she did in Sunday's seven-furlong, $50,000 Barely Even.

Off at odds of 2-5, Curlin's Approval broke well out of post 5 and put her head in front briefly before conceding the lead to Concealedwithakiss and Rashette. Rashette took a short lead to set fractions of :22.55 and :45.17 through the first half-mile, with Concealedwithakiss just off her flank and Curlin's Approval three-wide in third.

Curlin's Approval moved up to put her head in front with three furlongs to go. While Rashette went on with her, Concealedwithakiss faded. Jockey Edgard Zayas kept Curlin's Approval to task rounding the turn and asked her to step it up at the top of the stretch. Curlin's Approval widened her lead to 4 3/4 lengths, crossing the wire in a final time of 1:22.38 over the fast track.

"I really liked the post position we got," Zayas said. "It was a very good post position because all the speed was on the inside. I didn't have to take so much out of her to get her into position. She did everything pretty easy and she won like she was supposed to. She's going to be in very good form for the Breeders' Cup, and I think she's going to put on a good performance out there."

Money Or Love was up for second and Lirica got her head in front for third.

Owned in partnership by Alter's Racing Stable and Bridlewood Farm, Curlin's Approval was bred by Alter out of his With Approval mare Withmom'sapproval.

"We got a good trip, and we got a good ride like was discussed beforehand," Alter said. "Because of the time that was missed because of the hurricane, I had to give her a three-eighths (work) on Friday because I was worried enough hadn't been done since the last race. Everything went well and we're on to the Breeders' Cup.

"I knew her fractions were going to be quick, but for the most part she didn't get to really breeze quickly, so it all worked out."

This year Curlin's Approval won three of her six starts prior to the Barely Even, all at the graded level. She started the year with back-to-back wins in the Hurricane Bertie (G3) and the Royal Delta (G2) stakes at Gulfstream before finishing fifth in the Inside Information Stakes (G2).

She was then shipped to Churchill Downs for the Matron Stakes (G3), where she finished off the board. She found redemption back at her home track at Gulfstream, taking the July 1 Princess Rooney Stakes Presented by Hardacre Farm (G2) and earning a paid berth into the Breeders' Cup.

She came into the Barely Even off a sixth-place finish in the Aug. 26 Ketel One Ballerina Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

The winner paid $2.80, $2.10, and $2.10 across the board, while Money Or Love returned $3.80 and $2.60. Lirica paid $3 to show.

Alter said he plans to ship Curlin's Approval to southern California later this month.

"I have to check the flight schedule with the various people that are flying there, but we'd like to get out there the better part of a week before the race and at least gallop on the track," he said. "If we have to go earlier to meet the schedule we might even have to do something more than that on the track. But I'd like to get to the paddock there and over to the gate and things like that. We can't really relax until we accomplish the next step."