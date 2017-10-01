Red Falx Repeats in Sprinters Stakes

Red Falx (JPN), under a perfectly timed ride by Mirco Demuro, came flying outside the leaders to land a second straight running of the Sprinters Stakes (G1) at Nakayama Oct. 1.

The Sprinters Stakes is a Breeders' Cup Challenge race, which offers a fees-paid berth and travel expenses for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T). It also is a leg of the Global Sprint Challenge, which offers a $1 million bonus for a horse that wins three legs in three different jurisdictions.

Let's Go Donki (JPN) finished second, just a neck back of the winner and a half-length to the good of the pacesetter, Once in a Moon (JPN). The only foreign entrant, Hong Kong-based Blizzard (AUS), ran well to finish fifth, beaten only a length.

A 6-year-old son of Swept Overboard, Red Falx got 1,200 meters (about six furlongs) over firm turf in 1:07.60.

Winning trainer Tomohito Ozeki admitted he was "a little worried" when Red Falx was well back in the pack as the field turned for home.

"Coming into the straight I honestly thought that he may not make it. But he's exceeded my expectations and is an incredible horse," the trainer said.

The 2016 Sprinters Stakes was Red Falx's first win at the highest level. He followed that with a disappointing run in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint (G1) at Sha Tin but returned to form back in Japan. He won the Keo Hai Spring Cup (G2) at 1,400 meters at Tokyo Racecourse in June and came in third behind Satono Aladdin in the 1,600-meter Yasuda Kinen (G1) over the same course in June before getting a rest.

Demuro said he is confident Red Falx, in his current form, could hold his own against international competition, "including Hong Kong," but Ozeki said no decisions have been made.

"Because we've been so focused (on) winning the race today, our plan between now and the Takamatsunomiya Kinen (G1) next year is still not determined, and (we) will have to decide upon discussions with the owner what would be best, including a possibility for another trip overseas, to ensure his JRA Award title," the trainer said.