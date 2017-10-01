Yearling Sale Season Continues With Midlantic Sale

What a difference a year makes in the equine auction arena.

By this time in 2016, Randy Hartley and Dean De Renzo had completed shopping for yearlings they could later offer as 2-year-olds, as they, and many other pinhookers, took advantage of lower prices caused by weak demand.

This year a resurgent yearling market resulted in stiff competition at the upper and middle price ranges and pushed horsemen such as Hartley and De Renzo much farther into the buying season, as they found themselves on the short end of efforts to buy many yearlings they desired.

Hartley and De Renzo, who bought seven yearlings for a total of $2.5 million during the recent Keeneland September yearling sale, will be on the lookout for pinhook prospects during the October yearling sales, beginning with the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic yearling sale at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Md.

The sale begins with an Oct. 2 session starting at 4 p.m. ET and continues with a session beginning at 10 a.m. the following day.

"We have not filled all our orders just yet," said De Renzo, noting that he, Hartley, and their partners will also be active at the upcoming sales, including Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's October yearling sale and Fasig-Tipton's Kentucky yearling sale (California-based Barretts is also conducting an October yearling sale).

"With the Keeneland sale being as strong as it was, it did not give us the opportunity to get as many as we like to have. The catalogs for all three sales look good in sire power and good-producing mares. But we'll have to wait and see what the individuals look like when we get there."

Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning Jr. said there is no reason to believe the buoyant market seen so far will not continue with the Timonium sale and that recent market strength could be attributed to a decrease in the foal crop.

"The results of the yearling sales to date have been encouraging, and we would expect that trend to continue," Browning said. "The strengthening in the middle market and lower-middle market, I think, is the impact of the smaller foal crop. Supply and demand has gotten more in alignment and there is increased demand, both domestically and from some international markets, for some of those yearlings."

Midlantic sales director Paget Bennett said she and consignors are encouraged by the strength of the catalog and interest from potential buyers.

"A lot of our consignors are very excited about what they're bringing to the grounds and are looking to having the right buyers here to make it all happen," Bennett said. "I have been making hotel reservations for people that I normally don't get those requests for, and that is very encouraging. We know who we've heard is coming, but you don't know until you see them and look them in the eye."

Including supplemental entries, this year's catalog of 513 represents a 39.5% increase over the 368 cataloged a year ago.

"The more horses you can put in front of people the better," Bennett said. "There is plenty here for people to choose from."

The 2016 edition saw 268 yearlings change hands for $64,366,000, with a $10,000 median and a $24,017 average that was second-highest in sale history.

Among Midlantic sale's graduates who excelled on the racetrack recently are Stellar Wind, the 2015 champion 3-year-old filly who has won six grade 1 stakes, including three this year; 2016 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Cathryn Sophia; and 2016 Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) winner Bradester .

The catalog offers a diverse group, with yearlings sired by nationally prominent stallions such as Uncle Mo , Kitten's Joy , and Ghostzapper augmented by offspring of top regional sires such as Jump Start and Friesan Fire , among others.

The sale comes at a time in which there is a resurgence within racing and breeding in Maryland, as the state's breeders' incentive program has seen enhancements and The Stronach Group has made a commitment to the state's racetracks. Recently-released data from The Jockey Club estimates a 2017 foal crop of 500 in Maryland, up 21.7% from the 411 from the 2016 figure.

Other states in the region also have incentive programs that prove attractive to yearling buyers and that interest is reflected in the offerings.

Maryland-breds dominate the catalog, with 169, followed by 118 from New York, and 93 bred in Pennsylvania while some of those on offer also certified under Delaware's incentive program. There are also 83 yearlings bred in Kentucky.

"We have a lot of local trainers with their owners who want to race here," Bennett said. "This is a great place to come and shop and find something they can race in Maryland. Some trainers are getting new owners and a lot of them will be coming to get involved in the (yearling) selection process."

Among consignors hopeful that those yearling buyers with unfilled orders will show up in Maryland is Mike Palmer, general manager of Delaware-based Candyland Farm.

"I am feeling very good about the sale.," Palmer said. "I am going into it cautiously optimistic. You never know from one sale to the next who's going to show up and who is not. We have some good pedigrees for them and once they see the individuals I think they will like them. As strong as the Keeneland sale was, there were a lot of people who got shut out and there are a lot more people looking for horses."