Mubtaahij Breaks Through in Awesome Again

A new barn and new location led to a long-awaited top-level score for Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum's Mubtaahij at Santa Anita Park Sept. 30.

Now under the guidance of trainer Bob Baffert, the Dubawi colt broke through for his first top-level score in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes (G1) with a closing drive Saturday. He finished 1 1/2 lengths ahead of pacesetter Midnight Storm and finished the 1 1/8-mile distance in 1:51.32.

It was Mubtaahij's first victory since the UAE Derby Sponsored By Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2) in March of 2015 and snapped a 10-race winless streak.