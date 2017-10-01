First Black-Type Winner for Fort Larned

Arindel homebred Blonde Bomber became Fort Larned 's first black-type stakes winner when she demolished a field of nine juvenile fillies by 7 1/4 lengths in the Sept. 30 Our Dear Peggy Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

The one-mile test on the main track was moved off the turf Saturday, but that wasn't a problem for the Stanley Gold trainee who entered off a six-furlong maiden win on the Gulfstream main track Sept. 2.

In Saturday's event, Blonde Bomber and jockey Emisael Jaramillo pressed the pace set by Anabella Queen before taking control at the quarter pole and kicking away from the field in the stretch. The final time over the fast track was 1:36.99.

Bred in Florida, Blonde Bomber is out of the winning El Prado (IRE) mare Girl Can Rock.

A homebred for Janis Whitham, Fort Larned earned more than $4.4 million in a 10-race career, which included three grade 1 wins among his seven stakes victories for trainer Ian Wilkes. At 4, he won the Whitney Invitational Stakes (G1) and then ended that season with a win in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1). He returned the next season to win the Stephen Foster Handicap Presented by Abu Dhabi (G1) by 6 1/2 lengths.

The son of E Dubai stood the 2017 season at Adena Springs Farm near Paris, Ky. for an advertised fee of $7,500.