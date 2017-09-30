Happy Clapper Delivers Connections First Group 1

Good things come to those who wait and it had been a long wait for Michael Thomas and Pat Webster.

Happy Clapper delivered the pair a first group 1 with a score in the TAB Epsom Handicap (G1) at Randwick Sept 30.

"This is the fourth generation of this family I have had," owner/breeder Thomas said, as he waited to lead his charge back. "There have been some good ones, but he is the best. It is fantastic. We thought it might never happen, because he had been so close so many times. He deserves this."

For Webster it had been a 50-year wait for a group 1 and the popular Randwick trainer was hugged and shook hand after hand when Happy Clapper held off a late challenge from Tom Melbourne, with Snitzson 2 1/2 lengths back in third.

"Outside of marrying Chissie it is my biggest moment. Oh in this sport? Yeah of course it is. We've had 16 group winners and this is our first group 1," Webster said. "We always knew he'd get better with age and he did. The blinkers have made the difference.

"I just train him like a drunken man. Go on and put the bridle on and take them off. He's a fresh horse, which suits me and he proved that today."

Happy Clapper, a 7-year-old, will probably be the last horse Webster trains and he admitted, after three group 1 seconds and a third at the top level, he thought this moment might not come.

There were feelings of doubt for the sentimental favorite when Blake Shinn put him near the lead early.

"I thought he was too close," Webster said. "He hit the front a long way out and I saw the other horse coming at him and thought oh no but saw it was Tom Melbourne and thought surely he can't beat us."

Shinn jumped into Webster's arms after weighing in.

"I'm just so happy for everyone involved. It's (the Websters) first group 1 and it obviously means a lot--not only to them, but for me as well to do it for them," Shinn said.

Shin was confident before the race and "just rode him like the best horse in the race that he was."

"He jumped brilliantly today probably the best he has ever jumped, put him right behind (leader) Red Excitement," Shinn said. "Speed was hot, but he always travelled really well. ... He was primed for today. He's the class horse and he did a great job."

Tom Melbourne made it a fourth runner-up finish since he joined the Chris Waller operation this preparation, as he came from well back in the field to be the only serious challenger.

"I had a lot of horse at the top (of the) straight and traveled really well into the race, but the winner was just too good," jockey Glen Boss said.