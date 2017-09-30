Moonshine Memories Stays Perfect With Chandelier Win

No, Moonshine Memories doesn't need the lead and yes, the daughter of Malibu Moon can handle two turns.

In the aftermath of her 2 3/4-length triumph in the Sept. 30 $300,000 Chandelier Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park, the Simon Callaghan trainee is ready for the toughest question of her young career come Nov. 4. After rating off favored Alluring Star, Moonshine Memories cemented herself as one of the favorites for the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Del Mar when she cruised to victory Saturday to remain unbeaten in three career starts.

Moonshine Memories, b, 2/f

Malibu Moon — Unenchantedevening, by Unbridled's Song Owner: Bridlewood Farm, Smith or Tabor, Et Al

Breeder: Summer Wind Farm (KY)

Trainer: Simon Callaghan

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Malibu Moon stands at Spendthrift Farm for $75,000 (2018). Sale History

FTSAUG2016 • $650,000 • Consignor: Lane's End, agent • Buyer: Bridlewood Farm & M.V. Magnier.

There hasn't been a query yet Moonshine Memories hasn't handled with aplomb. That her largest victory to date came when she tried 1 1/16-miles for the first time adds to the quiet confidence Callaghan already held for his charge.

She headed every point of call in her first two victories, including her talent-stamping half-length triumph in the Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) Sept. 2. When 9-5 favorite Alluring Star took command of the running in the opening stages of the Chandelier, however, Moonshine Memories rated kindly in second for jockey Flavien Prat as the former put up fractions of :23.03 and :46.75 for a half-mile down the backside.

"I had a great trip. She's learned to relax, so that's great," Prat said. "She broke well, she sat off the pace, dropped the bit, and relaxed well today. When I made my move, she was all there.

"Simon told me to break and just wait and see what the other speed was going to do, but I kind of rode her the same as I did in the Debutante."

The bay filly would wait no more as they reached the final turn, ranging up outside to stick a head in front of Alluring Star with about a quarter-mile to go. Prat had a most enjoyable view the rest of the way as his mount motored on down the lane, covering the distance in 1:46.72 over a track rated fast.

"I just like the way she sat off horses and relaxed really well," Callaghan said. "That's the key to getting these longer distances. We know she's got speed, and she's proven it in these two other races, but today she showed she relaxes, and that makes everyone's job easier."

"There's some pressure (going into the Breeders' Cup undefeated) when you're training a filly like this. It's not any added pressure, but it's a good position to be in."

Alluring Star was in deep water at the top of the lane and was all-out to hold off Piedi Bianchi by a neck for the place. Dancing Belle was fourth with Just a Smidge rounding out the top five in the eight-horse field.

Owned by Bridlewood Farm, Susan Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor, Moonshine Memories boosted her earnings to $396,000 and paid out $6, $3.20, and $2.60 across the board.

Bred by Summer Wind Farm, Moonshine Memories is out of the Unbridled's Song mare Unenchantedevening and was purchased for $650,000 at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale.