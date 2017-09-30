Seabhac Breaks Maiden With Pilgrim Victory

Making only his third career start and wearing blinkers for the first time, Donegal Racing's Seabhac rallied late to break his maiden, winning the $200,000 Pilgrim Stakes (G3T) Sept. 30 at Belmont Park.

Breaking from post 4 with Luis Saez aboard, the pair stalked from second position as Looking Ready led the field of eight through fractions of :24.61 for the opening quarter-mile, with the half-mile in :49.51.

Seabhac, dk b/br, 2/c

Scat Daddy — Curlin Hawk, by Curlin Owner: Donegal Racing

Breeder: Three Chimneys Farm (KY)

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Scat Daddy stood at Ashford Stud for $100,000 (2016). Sale History

KEESEP2016 • $170,000 • Consignor: Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent • Buyer: Jerry Crawford, agent for Donegal Racing.

At the quarter-pole, stablemate Maraud began to make a run toward the leader shifting from the two-path to the rail while 6-5 post-time favorite Voting Control began to make his way from the back of the pack.

Grabbing the lead at the eighth-pole, Seabhac held off a late charging Voting Control to secure the victory by half a length.

The winning time for the 1 1/16-miles on the inner turf was 1:43.48.

"It was just a good trip," said Saez. "It was pretty exciting. He broke pretty good. He was right there, and when I asked him at the three-eighths, he just took off. When he came into the stretch he was running. I can't wait to ride him next time."

Returning $12.80 for a $2 win wager, the son of Scat Daddy boosted his career earnings to $144,100.

Finishing second by a half-length in his debut at Saratoga Race Course Aug. 5, Seabhac followed up with a fourth-place finish in the grade 3 With Anticipation Stakes before finally putting things together Saturday, winning trainer Todd Pletcher said.

"I think blinkers and experience; a combination of those things helped," said Pletcher." "He ran good races both times at Saratoga. He just encountered a little bit of traffic, especially in his first start. He seems like a talented colt who is still figuring it out."

"We were hoping he would break a little more alert and put himself in a good spot. If you watch the replay of the With Anticipation, he got stopped pretty hard at the quarter pole and it was kind of an impossible spot to rally from, but he still closed well."

Following Voting Control in second was Maraud, Looking Ready, Morrison, Stolen Pistol, Evaluator, and Desert Stone completing the order of finish.