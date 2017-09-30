Takaful Punches BC Ticket in Vosburgh Stakes

There was a time last year when trainer Kiaran McLaughlin believed he had a Triple Crown prospect in Shadwell Stable's Takaful.

"He's a son of Bernardini and with that type of pedigree you had to try to stretch him out," he said.

Bernardini stands at Darley for $100,000 (2017).

A third-place finish in the Remsen Stakes (G2) was promising, but at age 3 the longer distances compounded with some quirky training habits caught up with Takaful. After dismal losses in the Jerome Stakes (G3) and Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2), McLaughlin opted for Plan B.

He gave the dark bay colt a four-month break, converted him into a sprinter and was rewarded Sept. 30 with an automatic spot in the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

Facing his elders for the first time, Takaful outdueled 6-5 favorite El Deal to prevail by a length and capture the $350,000 Vosburgh Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park, a Breeders' Cup Challenge series' "Win and You're In" race.

"From his first race I thought he could be a grade 1 sprinter," said McLaughlin. "He's a special horse and I'm so happy to win a grade 1 for (owner Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum) and (Shadwell vice president/manager) Rick Nichols and all of Shadwell. They've all been patient.

"To win a grade 1 with anyone is great but to win a grade 1 against older horses with a 3-year-old is very special."

Typically a front-runner, as he was when he finished second to Practical Joke in the Aug. 26 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, Takaful showed a new dimension in tracking the pace-setting El Deal through fractions of :22.31 and :44.76 for a half-mile and then outfinishing the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) winner in the final furlong.

"I was outside of El Deal so I was able to put pressure on him, instead of him pressuring me," said jockey Jose Ortiz. "It was a two-horse race in the final furlong and he was the best horse."

McLaughlin said he would confer with Sheikh Hamdan and Nichols before deciding on whether the homebred Shadwell colt out of the Distorted Humor mare Sablah runs in the Breeders' Cup, but barring a setback he expects Takaful to be on hand at Del Mar for the World Championship.

Runner-up El Deal's Breeders' Cup status was more uncertain.

Controversial trainer Jorge Navarro was proud of El Deal's performance but was hesitant to commit to running in the Sprint. In El Deal's previous start, the 5-year-old son of Munnings captured the Vanderbilt by eight lengths.

"It was a big effort by El Deal," Navarro said. "There were no excuses. He got beat by a nice horse. We'll see how he comes back from the race and decide on the Breeders' Cup."

Navarro was handed a $10,000 fine and put on probation by the New Jersey Racing Commission earlier this month for conduct detrimental to racing after the release of a YouTube video of him and owner Randal Gindi filled with foul language and insinuations of drug use.

Stallwalkin' Dude, who was second in 2016 Vosburgh and third in 2015 edition, was a half-length behind El Deal in third, followed by Celtic Chaos, Weekend Hideaway, Mr. Crow and Green Gratto in the field of seven.

Fourth-choice in the wagering at 9-2, Takaful ($11.80) completed the six furlongs in 1:09.69 on a harrowed track labeled as good.

The only horse to win the Vosburgh and the Breeders' Cup Sprint in the same year was Artax in 1999.