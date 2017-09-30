Overanalyze Gets First Black-Type Winner

Repole Stable's Analyze the Odds became the first black-type winner for his sire Overanalyze when he took New York Breeders' Futurity Stakes by a neck Sept. 30.

The Todd Pletcher-trained juvenile colt was also his sire's first winner after taking an April 20 maiden race at Aqueduct Racetrack on debut. The win Saturday was his second victory in five starts, improving his earnings to $204,625.

In the six-furlong stakes at Finger Lakes, Analyze the Odds raced at the rear of the field, went into the turn two wide, and angled out into the four path in the stretch as he battled Mr. Pete and Collective Effort to get a neck in front at the finish. The final time was 1:12.73.

Bred by Lansdowne Thoroughbreds in New York, the colt was a $15,000 purchase by Repole Stable at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall yearling sale.

Racing for Repole and Pletcher on the track, Overanalyze won the 2012 Futurity Stakes (G2) and Remsen Stakes (G2) as a 2-year-old. The following year, he took the Arkansas Derby (G1) and finished third in the West Virginia Derby (G2). He retired with four wins from 11 starts with earnings of more than $1 million.

The 7-year-old son of Dixie Union stood 2017 at WinStar Farm for an advertised fee of $10,000.