Paynter Gets First Black-Type Winner

Stride Rite Racing Stable homebred Renaisance Frolic became the first black-type winner for his sire, Paynter , when he drew off to a three-length victory in the Sept. 30 $75,000 Armed Forces Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

In the off-the-turf test for 2-year-olds going one mile, the David Fawkes-trained colt raced in fifth as Bon Raison took the field of seven through fractions of :23.47, :46.27, and 1:11.06 through six furlongs. Under jockey Jose Batista, Renaisance Frolic angled inside coming into the stretch and powered away from the field. The final time over the fast track was 1:39.09

The colt is the third foal out of the Trippi mare Frolic's Appeal and has two wins from five starts with earnings of $77,070.

Paynter, who carried the colors of Zayat Stables on the track, earned more than $1.1 million in his 11-race career, which included a win in the 2012 Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) and a second in the Belmont Stakes (G1). The son of Awesome Again showed his resiliency when he battled illness resulting in colon surgery and laminitis during the fall of his 3-year-old season. He eventually returned to the track in 2013, winning an allowance race and finishing second in both the 2013 San Diego Handicap (G2) and the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) before being retired to stud at WinStar Farm.

He stood 2017 at WinStar for an advertised fee of $20,000.