Weekend Stakes Rundown: Grade 1s From Coast to Coast

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have three grade 1 races at Belmont Park and five more at Santa Anita Park, as horses get in preps for the Breeders' Cup. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Sept. 30

3:30 p.m.—$150,000 Commonwealth Oaks (G3T) at Laurel Park

Stuart Janney III will try to win the Commonwealth Oaks with a homebred for a third straight year. He won the race in 2015 with Onus and last year with My Impression. Janney will go for the hat trick Saturday with In the Lee, a daughter of Tapit out of Janney's graded stakes-winning mare Quiet Harbor.

Entries: Commonwealth Oaks presented by the Virginia Equine Alliance and the Virginia HBPA (G3T) Laurel Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 7 Grade IIIT

1 1/8m

Turf

$150,000

3 yo Fillies

3:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Proud Reunion (KY) Ashley Castrenze 120 Thomas F. Proctor 10/1 2 2Fly By (KY) Jevian Toledo 116 Leah Gyarmati 15/1 3 3Rymska (FR) Feargal Lynch 116 Chad C. Brown 2/1 4 4Canny (KY) Sheldon Russell 116 Michael Stidham 20/1 5 5I'm Betty G (MD) Julian Pimentel 116 Michael J. Maker 12/1 6 6Charged (KY) Daniel Centeno 116 Michael Stidham 15/1 7 7Taperge (KY) Nik Juarez 116 Chad C. Brown 5/2 8 8Chubby Star (MD) Jose Lezcano 116 Horacio DePaz 6/1 9 9Flower Fashion (FR) Horacio Karamanos 116 Christophe Clement 8/1 10 10In the Lee (KY) Forest Boyce 116 Claude R. McGaughey III 12/1

4 p.m.—$200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup (G2T) at Laurel Park

Jump Sucker Stable's Blacktype could be the bridge from the Commonwealth Turf Cup and the renamed Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup. The French-bred son of Dunkerque trained by Christophe Clement prevailed by a half-length in last year's Commonwealth Turf. He returns to Laurel Park to try to become the first repeat winner of the race.

Entries: Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup S. (G2T) Laurel Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 8 Grade IIT

1m

Turf

$200,000

3 yo's & up

4:00 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Glorious Empire (IRE) Sheldon Russell 118 Carlos F. Martin 12/1 2 2Projected (GB) Nik Juarez 118 Chad C. Brown 9/5 3 3Tower of Texas (ON) Jesse M. Campbell 118 Roger L. Attfield 6/1 4 4Catapult (KY) Feargal Lynch 118 Chad C. Brown 7/2 5 5Ring Weekend (KY) Edgar S. Prado 118 H. Graham Motion 9/2 6 6Xmas Sky (KY) Jevian Toledo 118 Elizabeth M. Merryman 30/1 7 7Blacktype (FR) Horacio Karamanos 118 Christophe Clement 9/2 8 8Special Ops (KY) Daniel Centeno 118 Michael J. Maker 15/1

4:04 p.m.—$350,000 Vosburgh Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park

El Deal evolved from stakes contender to a winner at the highest level with a score in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) July 29 at Saratoga Race Course. His main rival on the front end should be Shadwell Stable's homebred Takaful, who finished second last time out in the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1).

Entries: Vosburgh S. (G1) Belmont Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 7 Grade I

6f

Dirt

$350,000

3 yo's & up

4:04 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Stallwalkin' Dude (FL) Joe Bravo 124 David Jacobson 8/1 2 2El Deal (KY) Javier Castellano 124 Jorge Navarro 6/5 3 3Green Gratto (NJ) Kendrick Carmouche 124 Gaston Grant 20/1 4 4Takaful (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 122 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 5/1 5 5Mr. Crow (KY) Luis Saez 122 Todd A. Pletcher 2/1 6 6Celtic Chaos (NY) Eric Cancel 124 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 20/1 7 7Weekend Hideaway (NY) Manuel Franco 124 Philip M. Serpe 15/1

4:37 p.m.—$200,000 Pilgrim Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park

Looking to rebound off a seventh-place finish in the With Anticipation Stakes (G3T) is R and H Stable's Evaluator. Evaluator made his debut against fellow New York-breds Aug. 9 at Saratoga, where he bested nine rivals by four lengths.

Entries: Pilgrim S. (G3T) Belmont Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

1 1/16m

Inner turf

$200,000

2 yo

4:37 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Desert Stone (IRE) Jose L. Ortiz 116 Rudy R. Rodriguez 12/1 2 2Morrison (NY) Robby Albarado 118 Joe Sharp 10/1 3 3Stolen Pistol (NY) Manuel Franco 118 Joe Sharp 15/1 4 4Seabhac (KY) Luis Saez 116 Todd A. Pletcher 5/1 5 5Voting Control (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Chad C. Brown 9/5 6 6Maraud (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 Todd A. Pletcher 5/2 7 7Looking Ready (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Bruce N. Levine 12/1 8 8Evaluator (NY) Joel Rosario 118 Michael Dilger 8/1

4:49 p.m.—$200,000 Lukas Classic (G3) at Churchill Downs

Honorable Duty, runner up to Gun Runner in the Stephen Foster Handicap (G1), will return to action as the horse to beat. The 5-year-old gelding swept the winter dirt series for older horses at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots—the Tenacious Stakes, Mineshaft Handicap (G3), and New Orleans Handicap (G2)—before he finished second in both the May 5 Alysheba Stakes Presented by Big Fish Casino (G2) and the Stephen Foster June 17.

Entries: Lukas Classic S. (G3) Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 9 Grade III

1 1/8m

Dirt

$200,000

3 yo's & up

4:49 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Seeking the Soul (KY) Florent Geroux 121 Dallas Stewart 8/1 2 2Albano (KY) Channing Hill 121 William Don Bennett 30/1 3 3Fear the Cowboy (KY) Jesus M. Rios 123 Efren Loza, Jr. 4/1 4 4Flashy Jewel (KY) Chris Landeros 121 Michael J. Maker 12/1 5 5Money Flows (KY) Miguel Mena 121 Albert M. Stall, Jr. 5/1 6 6Eagle (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 121 Neil J. Howard 3/1 7 7Honorable Duty (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 123 Brendan P. Walsh 6/5

4:51 p.m.—$125,000 Durham Cup (G3) at Woodbine

Stephen Chesney and Cory Hoffman's Melmich will look to secure his fifth straight victory and 16th win overall. The 6-year-old gelding is undefeated in 2017, including graded wins in the July 1 Dominion Day (G3) and Aug. 13 Seagram Cup (G2). Last time out Aug. 30 he won the OLG/OR Elgin Stakes Presented by Bear Stables by three-quarters of a length.

Entries: Durham Cup S. (G3) Woodbine, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

1 1/8m

All Weather Track

$125,000

3 yo's & up

4:51 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1U S Marshal (KY) Emma-Jayne Wilson 119 Ian Black 15/1 2 2Keen Gizmo (ON) Patrick Husbands 121 Josie Carroll 8/1 3 3Leavem in Malibu (ON) Gary Boulanger 119 Mark E. Casse 5/2 4 4Melmich (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 126 Kevin Attard 2/5 5 5Narrow Escape (ON) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 119 Justin J. Nixon 15/1

5:11 p.m.—$400,000 Beldame Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park

As the lone top-level winner in the field, Elate appears to be poised for success in her initial try against older horses. The Claiborne Farm and Adele Dilschneider homebred enters the Beldame off the two strongest efforts of her career. The daughter of Medaglia d'Oro finished a head behind multiple grade 1 winner Abel Tasman in the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) July 23 before she secured her first top-level win with a 5 1/2-length rout in the Alabama Stakes (G1).

Entries: Beldame S. (G1) Belmont Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 9 Grade I

1 1/8m

Dirt

$400,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

5:11 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Elate (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 120 William I. Mott 3/5 2 2Verve's Tale (KY) Joel Rosario 123 Barclay Tagg 6/1 3 3Bishop's Pond (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Jason Servis 15/1 4 4Presumptuous (KY) Rajiv Maragh 123 H. James Bond 30/1 5 5Money'soncharlotte (KY) John R. Velazquez 123 Kelly J. Breen 8/1 6 6Bombshell (KY) Luis Saez 123 James A. Jerkens 20/1 7 7Eskenformoney (KY) Javier Castellano 123 Todd A. Pletcher 5/1

5:20 p.m.—$100,000 Ack Ack Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs

Warrior's Club enters the Ack Ack of a pair of strong Saratoga outings that included a three-length allowance win Sept. 2 and a runner-up finish to Neolithic Aug. 5. The 3-year-old son of Warrior's Reward won last fall's Spendthrift Stallion Stakes, a race restricted to the offspring of stallions standing at Spendthrift Farm, and a one-mile allowance race at Oaklawn Park earlier in the year.

Entries: Ack Ack S. (G3) Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 10 Grade III

1m

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up

5:20 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Harmac (KY) James Graham 118 Grant T. Forster 30/1 2 2Conquest Big E (KY) Florent Geroux 121 Donna Green Hurtak 4/1 3 3Etruscan (KY) Jesus Lopez Castanon 121 William Don Bennett 30/1 4 4Awesome Slew (FL) Corey J. Lanerie 121 Mark E. Casse 6/5 5 5Warrior's Club (KY) Jon Kenton Court 121 D. Wayne Lukas 5/1 6 6Pinson (FL) C.J. McMahon 121 Randy L. Morse 20/1 7 7The Player (KY) Calvin H. Borel 121 William B. Bradley 5/1 8 8Zulu (KY) Channing Hill 121 Wayne M. Catalano 9/2 9 9Gray Sky (KY) Chris Landeros 121 D. Wayne Lukas 30/1

5:30 p.m.—$200,000 Commonwealth Derby (G3T) at Laurel Park

Just Howard is a Maryland-bred with deep roots in the state. He is named after his breeder, the late Howard Bender; is owned by Skeedattle Associates, the long-standing partnership of three friends from Clarksville, Md.; and is trained by Graham Motion, who is based at Fair Hill in Elkton, Md.

Entries: Commonwealth Derby presented by the Virginia Equine Alliance and the Virginia HBPA (G3T) Laurel Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 11 Grade IIIT

1 1/8m

Turf

$200,000

3 yo

5:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Final Copy (ON) Jesse M. Campbell 116 Roger L. Attfield 6/1 2 2Master Plan (KY) Sheldon Russell 116 Todd A. Pletcher 15/1 3 3Just Howard (MD) Feargal Lynch 116 H. Graham Motion 10/1 4 4Voodoo Song (NY) Jose Lezcano 120 Linda Rice 8/5 5 5Profiteer (KY) Edgar S. Prado 116 Claude R. McGaughey III 5/2 6 6Dover Cliffs (KY) Horacio Karamanos 116 Christophe Clement 6/1 7 7Bronson (KY) Daniel Centeno 116 Michael J. Maker 8/1 8 8Threeohtwocassie (PA) Victor Lebron 116 Anthony Pecoraro 20/1

5:30 p.m.—$300,000 Zenyatta Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

With many of the top distaffers training up to the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1), the Zenyatta ended up drawing a field that is ideal for providing a potential confidence boost for Paradise Woods. Though Paradise Woods is the only 3-year-old in the six-horse field, she is also the only graded stakes winner in the bunch.

Entries: Zenyatta S. (G1) Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 5 Grade I

1 1/16m

Dirt

$300,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

2:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Faithfully (KY) Rafael Bejarano 122 Bob Baffert 5/2 2 2Midnight Toast (ON) Santiago Gonzalez 122 James M. Cassidy 12/1 3 3Motown Lady (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 122 J. Keith Desormeaux 5/1 4 4Paradise Woods (KY) Flavien Prat 122 Richard E. Mandella 6/5 5 5Rockport Babe (KY) Corey S. Nakatani 122 Mick Ruis 15/1 6 6Shenandoah Queen (KY) Victor Espinoza 122 John W. Sadler 3/1

5:45 p.m.—$500,000 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1T) at Belmont Park

The horse a trio of Chad Brown-trained runners may have to go through if they want to hit the wire first is multiple grade 1 winner Oscar Performance. The 3-year-old ridgling son of Kitten's Joy will be taking on elders for the first time but has arguably been the most consistent member of the turf male division this summer.

Entries: Joe Hirsch Turf Classic S. (G1T) Belmont Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 10 Grade IT

1 1/2m

Turf

$500,000

3 yo's & up

5:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Money Multiplier (KY) Javier Castellano 126 Chad C. Brown 7/2 2 2Converge (NY) Eric Cancel 126 Naipaul Chatterpaul 50/1 3 3Oscar Performance (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 121 Brian A. Lynch 3/1 4 4Sadler's Joy (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 126 Thomas Albertrani 4/1 5 5Beach Patrol (KY) Joel Rosario 126 Chad C. Brown 5/1 6 6Ascend (KY) Joe Bravo 126 H. Graham Motion 12/1 7 7Channel Maker (ON) Manuel Franco 121 William I. Mott 20/1 8 8Mekhtaal (GB) Junior Alvarado 126 H. Graham Motion 15/1 9 9Fanciful Angel (IRE) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 126 Chad C. Brown 10/1 10 10The Grey Gatsby (IRE) John R. Velazquez 126 Dermot K. Weld 8/1 11 11Tricked Up (KY) Luis R. Reyes 126 Naipaul Chatterpaul 50/1

6:32 p.m.—$300,000 Chandelier Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

Grade 1 winner Moonshine Memories, who is undefeated in two starts, will attempt to take another top-level race when she tries two turns for the first time. Stretching out from her seven-furlong Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) victory isn't a concern for the connections of the Malibu Moon filly, although both of her wins came while racing on the front end.

Entries: Chandelier S. (G1) Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 7 Grade I

1 1/16m

Dirt

$300,000

2 yo Fillies

3:32 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Dancing Belle (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 122 J. Keith Desormeaux 10/1 2 2Alluring Star (KY) Joseph Talamo 122 Bob Baffert 4/1 3 3Moonshine Memories (KY) Flavien Prat 122 Simon Callaghan 2/1 4 4Super Good (KY) Gary L. Stevens 122 Matthew Chew 15/1 5 5Terra's Angel (KY) Sasha Risenhoover 122 Dallas E. Keen 12/1 6 6Holy Diver (FL) Modesto Linares 122 Charles R. Stutts 30/1 7 7Piedi Bianchi (IN) Mario Gutierrez 122 Doug F. O'Neill 5/2 8 8Just a Smidge (KY) Mike E. Smith 122 Bob Baffert 7/2

7:03 p.m.—$300,000 FrontRunner Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

Bolt d'Oro and Zatter, the top two finishers in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) will meet once again in the FrontRunner, and if one wins their first two-turn try, there's a good chance that colt will be the favorite for the upcoming Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) back at Del Mar.

Entries: FrontRunner S. (G1) Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 8 Grade I

1 1/16m

Dirt

$300,000

2 yo

4:03 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Zatter (KY) Rafael Bejarano 122 Bob Baffert 5/2 2 2Take the One O One (CA) Joseph Talamo 122 Brian J. Koriner 15/1 3 3Ayacara (GB) Kent J. Desormeaux 122 J. Keith Desormeaux 10/1 4 4Bolt d'Oro (KY) Corey S. Nakatani 122 Mick Ruis 2/1 5 5City Plan (KY) Drayden Van Dyke 122 Eoin G. Harty 20/1 6 6Texas Wedge (KY) Evin A. Roman 122 Peter Miller 6/1 7 7Encumbered (KY) Mario Gutierrez 122 Simon Callaghan 8/1 8 8Solomini (KY) Flavien Prat 122 Bob Baffert 4/1 9 9Continental Divide (CA) Victor Espinoza 122 James M. Cassidy 15/1

7:34 p.m.—$300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park

A pair of Irish-breds, Goodyearforroses and Responsibleforlove, loom prominently. Goodyearforroses has been a gem of consistency in five local starts since shipping to Santa Anita from Woodbine nearly a year ago. The daughter of Azamour captured the Santa Ana Stakes (G2T) over the course in March and was beaten just a half-length by multiple grade 1 winner Lady Eli in the May 27 Gamely Stakes (G1T).

Entries: Rodeo Drive S. (G1T) Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 9 Grade IT

1 1/4m

Turf

$300,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:34 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Frenzified (GB) Santiago Gonzalez 122 James M. Cassidy 20/1 2 2Goldy Espony (FR) Mike E. Smith 122 Bob Baffert 8/1 3 3Responsibleforlove (IRE) Joseph Talamo 122 Neil D. Drysdale 6/1 4 4Majestic Heat (CA) Drayden Van Dyke 122 Richard E. Mandella 8/1 5 5Avenge (KY) Flavien Prat 124 Richard E. Mandella 3/1 6 6Amboseli (KY) Victor Espinoza 122 James M. Cassidy 20/1 7 7Beau Recall (IRE) Rafael Bejarano 118 Simon Callaghan 8/1 8 8Decked Out (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 124 J. Keith Desormeaux 5/1 9 9Kiss Me Now (BRZ) Martin Garcia 124 Paulo H. Lobo 20/1 10 10Goodyearforroses (IRE) Corey S. Nakatani 122 Richard Baltas 5/2

8:05 p.m.—$300,000 Awesome Again Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

Trainer Bob Baffert may not have a royal flush for the Awesome Again, but that doesn't mean he won't have a winning hand. Until recently Baffert was only planning on running the Coolmore-owned Cupid, but the last two weeks of training changed the Hall of Fame conditioner's mind. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum's Mubtaahij, who has been logging timed workouts for Baffert since early July, simply began training too well to not to go.

Entries: Awesome Again S. (G1) Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 10 Grade I

1 1/8m

Dirt

$300,000

3 yo's & up

5:05 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Win the Space (KY) Joseph Talamo 122 George Papaprodromou 15/1 2 2Dortmund (KY) Gary L. Stevens 122 Art Sherman 8/1 3 3Midnight Storm (KY) Tyler Baze 122 Philip D'Amato 3/1 4 4Curlin Rules (KY) Flavien Prat 122 John W. Sadler 6/1 5 5Breaking Lucky (ON) Mike E. Smith 122 Reade Baker 5/1 6 6Mubtaahij (IRE) Drayden Van Dyke 122 Bob Baffert 4/1 7 7Donworth (KY) Mario Gutierrez 122 Doug F. O'Neill 6/1 8 8Cupid (KY) Rafael Bejarano 126 Bob Baffert 2/1

Sunday, Oct. 1

2:32 p.m.—$200,000 Temperence Hill Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park

Cheyenne Stables and Mac Nichol's Madefromlucky will look to capitalize on class relief in the 1 5/8-mile test. The 5-year-old son of Lookin At Lucky registered a 12 1/4-length score in the Greenwood Cup Stakes (G3) last time out Sept. 4. That marked the first win for the Todd Pletcher trainee since the 2015 West Virginia Derby (G2), a span of 13 starts.

Entries: Temperence Hill Invitational S. Belmont Park, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 3 STK

1 5/8m

Dirt

$200,000

3 yo's & up

2:32 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Testosterstone (NY) Dylan Davis 120 Gary Sciacca 12/1 2 2Madefromlucky (KY) Javier Castellano 124 Todd A. Pletcher 1/1 3 3Turco Bravo (CHI) Manuel Franco 118 David A. Cannizzo 6/1 4 4Archanova (KY) Chris Landeros 118 Ian R. Wilkes 8/1 5 5Let Me Go First (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 120 John C. Servis 15/1 6 6Scuba (KY) John R. Velazquez 124 Brendan P. Walsh 5/2

2:49 p.m.—$50,000 Barely Even Handicap at Gulfstream Park

Looking for a spot to run multiple grade 2 winner Curlin's Approval prior to her Breeders' Cup debut, trainer, breeder, and co-owner Happy Alter found one right in their own backyard.

Entries: Barely Even H. Gulfstream Park, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 4 STK

7f

Dirt

$50,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

2:49 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1She Takes Heart (KY) Roberto Alvarado, Jr. 116 Manuel A. Estevez 10/1 2 2Rashette (FL) Eduardo O. Nunez 112 Kathleen O'Connell 10/1 3 3Concealedwithakiss (KY) Emisael Jaramillo 118 Luis Duco 5/1 4 4Money Or Love (FL) Tyler Gaffalione 120 Anthony J. Russo 4/1 5 5Curlin's Approval (KY) Edgard J. Zayas 123 Happy Alter 1/1 6 6Lirica (FL) Marcos Meneses 115 Antonio Sano 6/1 7 7Savingtime (FL) Jilver Chamafi 114 Vaughan Heard 15/1

4:57 p.m.—$125,000 Grey Stakes (G3) at Woodbine

Like his half brother Big Brown , Archaggelos started his career on the turf. The Temple City colt was sharp in victory Sept. 24 at Laurel, going 1 1/16 miles on the turf against 11 others in a maiden special weight field in his second start.

Entries: Grey S. (G3) Woodbine, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

1 1/16m

All Weather Track

$125,000

2 yo

4:57 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Lookin to Strike (KY) Patrick Husbands 115 Mark E. Casse 6/1 2 2Piven (FL) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 115 Kevin Attard 5/2 3 3Tale of Vienna (KY) Omar Moreno 115 Laurie Silvera 20/1 4 4Like What I See (NJ) Emma-Jayne Wilson 119 Nicholas Gonzalez 3/1 5 5Leopold (KY) Gary Boulanger 115 Eoin G. Harty 12/1 6 6Archaggelos (KY) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 115 Michael W. Dickinson 8/1 7 7Peppered (KY) Luis Contreras 115 Reade Baker 2/1

5:13 p.m.—$200,000 Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park

The field is led by StarLadies Racing's Orbolution, the lone stakes winner in the field following her score in the P.G. Johnson Stakes at Saratoga. That victory followed her maiden-breaking score in her turf debut on the first Sunday of the Saratoga meet, where she showed her ability to rate early then pounce when asked by Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez.

Entries: Miss Grillo S. (G3T) Belmont Park, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

1 1/16m

Inner turf

$200,000

2 yo Fillies

5:13 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Life Time Citizen (KY) Luis Saez 117 Philip M. Serpe 15/1 2 2Codrington (NY) Jose L. Ortiz 117 David G. Donk 20/1 3 3Southampton Way (MD) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 117 Horacio DePaz 8/1 4 4Bramble Queen (IL) Nik Juarez 117 Michael Dini 20/1 5 5Indy Union (KY) Manuel Franco 115 Jeremiah C. Englehart 15/1 6 6Orbolution (KY) John R. Velazquez 121 Todd A. Pletcher 2/1 7 7Significant Form (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 115 Chad C. Brown 7/2 8 8Best Performance (KY) Joel Rosario 117 Christophe Clement 5/1 9 9Africa (FR) Javier Castellano 117 Chad C. Brown 4/1

6:33 p.m.—$200,000 John Henry Turf Championship (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

Exiting as the 1-2 finishers, respectively, in the Aug. 19 Del Mar Handicap Presented by The Japan Racing Association (G2T), Hunt and Itsinthepost will carry the high weight. Itsinthepost, owned by Red Baron's Barn and trained by Jeff Mullins, was beaten three-quarters of a length by Hunt in the Del Mar Handicap. In tight quarters mid-pack and three furlongs from home, he steadied and then mounted a serious rally through the lane.