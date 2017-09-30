Cupid is one of two Bob Baffert-trained runners entered in the Awesome Again Stakes, one of eight grade 1 races Saturday

Cupid is one of two Bob Baffert-trained runners entered in the Awesome Again Stakes, one of eight grade 1 races Saturday

Benoit Photo

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Grade 1s From Coast to Coast

Breeders' Cup prep races at Santa Anita and Belmont Park occupy the spotlight.

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have three grade 1 races at Belmont Park and five more at Santa Anita Park, as horses get in preps for the Breeders' Cup. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Sept. 30

3:30 p.m.—$150,000 Commonwealth Oaks (G3T) at Laurel Park

Stuart Janney III will try to win the Commonwealth Oaks with a homebred for a third straight year. He won the race in 2015 with Onus and last year with My Impression. Janney will go for the hat trick Saturday with In the Lee, a daughter of Tapit  out of Janney's graded stakes-winning mare Quiet Harbor.

Entries: Commonwealth Oaks presented by the Virginia Equine Alliance and the Virginia HBPA (G3T)

Laurel Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 3:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Proud Reunion (KY)Ashley Castrenze120Thomas F. Proctor10/1
22Fly By (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJevian Toledo116Leah Gyarmati15/1
33Rymska (FR)Feargal Lynch116Chad C. Brown2/1
44Canny (KY)Sheldon Russell116Michael Stidham20/1
55I'm Betty G (MD)Julian Pimentel116Michael J. Maker12/1
66Charged (KY)Daniel Centeno116Michael Stidham15/1
77Taperge (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez116Chad C. Brown5/2
88Chubby Star (MD)Jose Lezcano116Horacio DePaz6/1
99Flower Fashion (FR)Horacio Karamanos116Christophe Clement8/1
1010In the Lee (KY)Forest Boyce116Claude R. McGaughey III12/1

4 p.m.—$200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup (G2T) at Laurel Park

Jump Sucker Stable's Blacktype could be the bridge from the Commonwealth Turf Cup and the renamed Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup. The French-bred son of Dunkerque trained by Christophe Clement prevailed by a half-length in last year's Commonwealth Turf. He returns to Laurel Park to try to become the first repeat winner of the race.

Entries: Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup S. (G2T)

Laurel Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade IIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Glorious Empire (IRE)Sheldon Russell118Carlos F. Martin12/1
22Projected (GB)Nik Juarez118Chad C. Brown9/5
33Tower of Texas (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJesse M. Campbell118Roger L. Attfield6/1
44Catapult (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFeargal Lynch118Chad C. Brown7/2
55Ring Weekend (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar S. Prado118H. Graham Motion9/2
66Xmas Sky (KY)Jevian Toledo118Elizabeth M. Merryman30/1
77Blacktype (FR)Horacio Karamanos118Christophe Clement9/2
88Special Ops (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDaniel Centeno118Michael J. Maker15/1

4:04 p.m.—$350,000 Vosburgh Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park

El Deal evolved from stakes contender to a winner at the highest level with a score in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) July 29 at Saratoga Race Course. His main rival on the front end should be Shadwell Stable's homebred Takaful, who finished second last time out in the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1).

Entries: Vosburgh S. (G1)

Belmont Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade I
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $350,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:04 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Stallwalkin' Dude (FL)Joe Bravo124David Jacobson8/1
22El Deal (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano124Jorge Navarro6/5
33Green Gratto (NJ)Kendrick Carmouche124Gaston Grant20/1
44Takaful (KY)Jose L. Ortiz122Kiaran P. McLaughlin5/1
55Mr. Crow (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez122Todd A. Pletcher2/1
66Celtic Chaos (NY)Eric Cancel124Kiaran P. McLaughlin20/1
77Weekend Hideaway (NY)Manuel Franco124Philip M. Serpe15/1

4:37 p.m.—$200,000 Pilgrim Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park

Looking to rebound off a seventh-place finish in the With Anticipation Stakes (G3T) is R and H Stable's Evaluator. Evaluator made his debut against fellow New York-breds Aug. 9 at Saratoga, where he bested nine rivals by four lengths.

Entries: Pilgrim S. (G3T)

Belmont Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • Inner turf
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:37 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Desert Stone (IRE)Jose L. Ortiz116Rudy R. Rodriguez12/1
22Morrison (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Joe Sharp10/1
33Stolen Pistol (NY)Manuel Franco118Joe Sharp15/1
44Seabhac (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez116Todd A. Pletcher5/1
55Voting Control (KY)Javier Castellano118Chad C. Brown9/5
66Maraud (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher5/2
77Looking Ready (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.118Bruce N. Levine12/1
88Evaluator (NY)Joel Rosario118Michael Dilger8/1

4:49 p.m.—$200,000 Lukas Classic (G3) at Churchill Downs

Honorable Duty, runner up to Gun Runner in the Stephen Foster Handicap (G1), will return to action as the horse to beat. The 5-year-old gelding swept the winter dirt series for older horses at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots—the Tenacious Stakes, Mineshaft Handicap (G3), and New Orleans Handicap (G2)—before he finished second in both the May 5 Alysheba Stakes Presented by Big Fish Casino (G2) and the Stephen Foster June 17.

Entries: Lukas Classic S. (G3)

Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:49 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Seeking the Soul (KY)Florent Geroux121Dallas Stewart8/1
22Albano (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChanning Hill121William Don Bennett30/1
33Fear the Cowboy (KY)Jesus M. Rios123Efren Loza, Jr.4/1
44Flashy Jewel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros121Michael J. Maker12/1
55Money Flows (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMiguel Mena121Albert M. Stall, Jr.5/1
66Eagle (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.121Neil J. Howard3/1
77Honorable Duty (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie123Brendan P. Walsh6/5

4:51 p.m.—$125,000 Durham Cup (G3) at Woodbine

Stephen Chesney and Cory Hoffman's Melmich will look to secure his fifth straight victory and 16th win overall. The 6-year-old gelding is undefeated in 2017, including graded wins in the July 1 Dominion Day (G3) and Aug. 13 Seagram Cup (G2). Last time out Aug. 30 he won the OLG/OR Elgin Stakes Presented by Bear Stables by three-quarters of a length.

Entries: Durham Cup S. (G3)

Woodbine, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • All Weather Track
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:51 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11U S Marshal (KY)Emma-Jayne Wilson119Ian Black15/1
22Keen Gizmo (ON)Patrick Husbands121Josie Carroll8/1
33Leavem in Malibu (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary Boulanger119Mark E. Casse5/2
44Melmich (ON)Eurico Rosa Da Silva126Kevin Attard2/5
55Narrow Escape (ON)Rafael Manuel Hernandez119Justin J. Nixon15/1

5:11 p.m.—$400,000 Beldame Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park

As the lone top-level winner in the field, Elate appears to be poised for success in her initial try against older horses. The Claiborne Farm and Adele Dilschneider homebred enters the Beldame off the two strongest efforts of her career. The daughter of Medaglia d'Oro  finished a head behind multiple grade 1 winner Abel Tasman in the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) July 23 before she secured her first top-level win with a 5 1/2-length rout in the Alabama Stakes (G1).

Entries: Beldame S. (G1)

Belmont Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:11 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Elate (KY)Jose L. Ortiz120William I. Mott3/5
22Verve's Tale (KY)Joel Rosario123Barclay Tagg6/1
33Bishop's Pond (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.123Jason Servis15/1
44Presumptuous (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRajiv Maragh123H. James Bond30/1
55Money'soncharlotte (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez123Kelly J. Breen8/1
66Bombshell (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez123James A. Jerkens20/1
77Eskenformoney (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano123Todd A. Pletcher5/1

5:20 p.m.—$100,000 Ack Ack Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs

Warrior's Club enters the Ack Ack of a pair of strong Saratoga outings that included a three-length allowance win Sept. 2 and a runner-up finish to Neolithic Aug. 5. The 3-year-old son of Warrior's Reward   won last fall's Spendthrift Stallion Stakes, a race restricted to the offspring of stallions standing at Spendthrift Farm, and a one-mile allowance race at Oaklawn Park earlier in the year.

Entries: Ack Ack S. (G3)

Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade III
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:20 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Harmac (KY)James Graham118Grant T. Forster30/1
22Conquest Big E (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux121Donna Green Hurtak4/1
33Etruscan (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJesus Lopez Castanon121William Don Bennett30/1
44Awesome Slew (FL)Corey J. Lanerie121Mark E. Casse6/5
55Warrior's Club (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJon Kenton Court121D. Wayne Lukas5/1
66Pinson (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateC.J. McMahon121Randy L. Morse20/1
77The Player (KY)Calvin H. Borel121William B. Bradley5/1
88Zulu (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChanning Hill121Wayne M. Catalano9/2
99Gray Sky (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros121D. Wayne Lukas30/1

5:30 p.m.—$200,000 Commonwealth Derby (G3T) at Laurel Park

Just Howard is a Maryland-bred with deep roots in the state. He is named after his breeder, the late Howard Bender; is owned by Skeedattle Associates, the long-standing partnership of three friends from Clarksville, Md.; and is trained by Graham Motion, who is based at Fair Hill in Elkton, Md.  

Entries: Commonwealth Derby presented by the Virginia Equine Alliance and the Virginia HBPA (G3T)

Laurel Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 11

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Final Copy (ON)Jesse M. Campbell116Roger L. Attfield6/1
22Master Plan (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSheldon Russell116Todd A. Pletcher15/1
33Just Howard (MD)Keeneland Sales GraduateFeargal Lynch116H. Graham Motion10/1
44Voodoo Song (NY)Jose Lezcano120Linda Rice8/5
55Profiteer (KY)Edgar S. Prado116Claude R. McGaughey III5/2
66Dover Cliffs (KY)Horacio Karamanos116Christophe Clement6/1
77Bronson (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDaniel Centeno116Michael J. Maker8/1
88Threeohtwocassie (PA)Keeneland Sales GraduateVictor Lebron116Anthony Pecoraro20/1

5:30 p.m.—$300,000 Zenyatta Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

With many of the top distaffers training up to the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1), the Zenyatta ended up drawing a field that is ideal for providing a potential confidence boost for Paradise Woods. Though Paradise Woods is the only 3-year-old in the six-horse field, she is also the only graded stakes winner in the bunch.

Entries: Zenyatta S. (G1)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 5

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Faithfully (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano122Bob Baffert5/2
22Midnight Toast (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateSantiago Gonzalez122James M. Cassidy12/1
33Motown Lady (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux5/1
44Paradise Woods (KY)Flavien Prat122Richard E. Mandella6/5
55Rockport Babe (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey S. Nakatani122Mick Ruis15/1
66Shenandoah Queen (KY)Victor Espinoza122John W. Sadler3/1

5:45 p.m.—$500,000 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1T) at Belmont Park

The horse a trio of Chad Brown-trained runners may have to go through if they want to hit the wire first is multiple grade 1 winner Oscar Performance. The 3-year-old ridgling son of Kitten's Joy  will be taking on elders for the first time but has arguably been the most consistent member of the turf male division this summer.

Entries: Joe Hirsch Turf Classic S. (G1T)

Belmont Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/2m
  • Turf
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:45 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Money Multiplier (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano126Chad C. Brown7/2
22Converge (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEric Cancel126Naipaul Chatterpaul50/1
33Oscar Performance (KY)Jose L. Ortiz121Brian A. Lynch3/1
44Sadler's Joy (KY)Julien R. Leparoux126Thomas Albertrani4/1
55Beach Patrol (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario126Chad C. Brown5/1
66Ascend (KY)Joe Bravo126H. Graham Motion12/1
77Channel Maker (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco121William I. Mott20/1
88Mekhtaal (GB)Junior Alvarado126H. Graham Motion15/1
99Fanciful Angel (IRE)Irad Ortiz, Jr.126Chad C. Brown10/1
1010The Grey Gatsby (IRE)John R. Velazquez126Dermot K. Weld8/1
1111Tricked Up (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis R. Reyes126Naipaul Chatterpaul50/1

6:32 p.m.—$300,000 Chandelier Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

Grade 1 winner Moonshine Memories, who is undefeated in two starts, will attempt to take another top-level race when she tries two turns for the first time. Stretching out from her seven-furlong Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) victory isn't a concern for the connections of the Malibu Moon  filly, although both of her wins came while racing on the front end.

Entries: Chandelier S. (G1)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 3:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Dancing Belle (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux10/1
22Alluring Star (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Talamo122Bob Baffert4/1
33Moonshine Memories (KY)Flavien Prat122Simon Callaghan2/1
44Super Good (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary L. Stevens122Matthew Chew15/1
55Terra's Angel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSasha Risenhoover122Dallas E. Keen12/1
66Holy Diver (FL)Modesto Linares122Charles R. Stutts30/1
77Piedi Bianchi (IN)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill5/2
88Just a Smidge (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith122Bob Baffert7/2

7:03 p.m.—$300,000 FrontRunner Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

Bolt d'Oro and Zatter, the top two finishers in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) will meet once again in the FrontRunner, and if one wins their first two-turn try, there's a good chance that colt will be the favorite for the upcoming Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) back at Del Mar.

Entries: FrontRunner S. (G1)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:03 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Zatter (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano122Bob Baffert5/2
22Take the One O One (CA)Joseph Talamo122Brian J. Koriner15/1
33Ayacara (GB)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux10/1
44Bolt d'Oro (KY)Corey S. Nakatani122Mick Ruis2/1
55City Plan (KY)Drayden Van Dyke122Eoin G. Harty20/1
66Texas Wedge (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEvin A. Roman122Peter Miller6/1
77Encumbered (KY)Mario Gutierrez122Simon Callaghan8/1
88Solomini (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat122Bob Baffert4/1
99Continental Divide (CA)Victor Espinoza122James M. Cassidy15/1

7:34 p.m.—$300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita Park

A pair of Irish-breds, Goodyearforroses and Responsibleforlove, loom prominently. Goodyearforroses has been a gem of consistency in five local starts since shipping to Santa Anita from Woodbine nearly a year ago. The daughter of Azamour captured the Santa Ana Stakes (G2T) over the course in March and was beaten just a half-length by multiple grade 1 winner Lady Eli in the May 27 Gamely Stakes (G1T).

Entries: Rodeo Drive S. (G1T)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/4m
  • Turf
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Frenzified (GB)Santiago Gonzalez122James M. Cassidy20/1
22Goldy Espony (FR)Mike E. Smith122Bob Baffert8/1
33Responsibleforlove (IRE)Joseph Talamo122Neil D. Drysdale6/1
44Majestic Heat (CA)Drayden Van Dyke122Richard E. Mandella8/1
55Avenge (KY)Flavien Prat124Richard E. Mandella3/1
66Amboseli (KY)Victor Espinoza122James M. Cassidy20/1
77Beau Recall (IRE)Rafael Bejarano118Simon Callaghan8/1
88Decked Out (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux124J. Keith Desormeaux5/1
99Kiss Me Now (BRZ)Martin Garcia124Paulo H. Lobo20/1
1010Goodyearforroses (IRE)Corey S. Nakatani122Richard Baltas5/2

8:05 p.m.—$300,000 Awesome Again Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

Trainer Bob Baffert may not have a royal flush for the Awesome Again, but that doesn't mean he won't have a winning hand. Until recently Baffert was only planning on running the Coolmore-owned Cupid, but the last two weeks of training changed the Hall of Fame conditioner's mind. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum's Mubtaahij, who has been logging timed workouts for Baffert since early July, simply began training too well to not to go.

Entries: Awesome Again S. (G1)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, September 30, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Win the Space (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Talamo122George Papaprodromou15/1
22Dortmund (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary L. Stevens122Art Sherman8/1
33Midnight Storm (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Baze122Philip D'Amato3/1
44Curlin Rules (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat122John W. Sadler6/1
55Breaking Lucky (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith122Reade Baker5/1
66Mubtaahij (IRE)Drayden Van Dyke122Bob Baffert4/1
77Donworth (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill6/1
88Cupid (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano126Bob Baffert2/1

Sunday, Oct. 1

2:32 p.m.—$200,000 Temperence Hill Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park

Cheyenne Stables and Mac Nichol's Madefromlucky will look to capitalize on class relief in the 1 5/8-mile test. The 5-year-old son of Lookin At Lucky  registered a 12 1/4-length score in the Greenwood Cup Stakes (G3) last time out Sept. 4. That marked the first win for the Todd Pletcher trainee since the 2015 West Virginia Derby (G2), a span of 13 starts.

Entries: Temperence Hill Invitational S.

Belmont Park, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 3

  • STK
  • 1 5/8m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 2:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Testosterstone (NY)Dylan Davis120Gary Sciacca12/1
22Madefromlucky (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano124Todd A. Pletcher1/1
33Turco Bravo (CHI)Manuel Franco118David A. Cannizzo6/1
44Archanova (KY)Chris Landeros118Ian R. Wilkes8/1
55Let Me Go First (KY)Kendrick Carmouche120John C. Servis15/1
66Scuba (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez124Brendan P. Walsh5/2

2:49 p.m.—$50,000 Barely Even Handicap at Gulfstream Park

Looking for a spot to run multiple grade 2 winner Curlin's Approval prior to her Breeders' Cup debut, trainer, breeder, and co-owner Happy Alter found one right in their own backyard.

Entries: Barely Even H.

Gulfstream Park, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 4

  • STK
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $50,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:49 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11She Takes Heart (KY)Roberto Alvarado, Jr.116Manuel A. Estevez10/1
22Rashette (FL)Eduardo O. Nunez112Kathleen O'Connell10/1
33Concealedwithakiss (KY)Emisael Jaramillo118Luis Duco5/1
44Money Or Love (FL)Tyler Gaffalione120Anthony J. Russo4/1
55Curlin's Approval (KY)Edgard J. Zayas123Happy Alter1/1
66Lirica (FL)Marcos Meneses115Antonio Sano6/1
77Savingtime (FL)Jilver Chamafi114Vaughan Heard15/1

4:57 p.m.—$125,000 Grey Stakes (G3) at Woodbine

Like his half brother Big Brown , Archaggelos started his career on the turf. The Temple City  colt was sharp in victory Sept. 24 at Laurel, going 1 1/16 miles on the turf against 11 others in a maiden special weight field in his second start.

Entries: Grey S. (G3)

Woodbine, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • All Weather Track
  • $125,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:57 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Lookin to Strike (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePatrick Husbands115Mark E. Casse6/1
22Piven (FL)Eurico Rosa Da Silva115Kevin Attard5/2
33Tale of Vienna (KY)Omar Moreno115Laurie Silvera20/1
44Like What I See (NJ)Emma-Jayne Wilson119Nicholas Gonzalez3/1
55Leopold (KY)Gary Boulanger115Eoin G. Harty12/1
66Archaggelos (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Manuel Hernandez115Michael W. Dickinson8/1
77Peppered (KY)Luis Contreras115Reade Baker2/1

5:13 p.m.—$200,000 Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park

The field is led by StarLadies Racing's Orbolution, the lone stakes winner in the field following her score in the P.G. Johnson Stakes at Saratoga. That victory followed her maiden-breaking score in her turf debut on the first Sunday of the Saratoga meet, where she showed her ability to rate early then pounce when asked by Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez.

Entries: Miss Grillo S. (G3T)

Belmont Park, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • Inner turf
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 5:13 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Life Time Citizen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez117Philip M. Serpe15/1
22Codrington (NY)Jose L. Ortiz117David G. Donk20/1
33Southampton Way (MD)Ricardo Santana, Jr.117Horacio DePaz8/1
44Bramble Queen (IL)Nik Juarez117Michael Dini20/1
55Indy Union (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco115Jeremiah C. Englehart15/1
66Orbolution (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez121Todd A. Pletcher2/1
77Significant Form (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.115Chad C. Brown7/2
88Best Performance (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario117Christophe Clement5/1
99Africa (FR)Javier Castellano117Chad C. Brown4/1

6:33 p.m.—$200,000 John Henry Turf Championship (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

Exiting as the 1-2 finishers, respectively, in the Aug. 19 Del Mar Handicap Presented by The Japan Racing Association (G2T), Hunt and Itsinthepost will carry the high weight. Itsinthepost, owned by Red Baron's Barn and trained by Jeff Mullins, was beaten three-quarters of a length by Hunt in the Del Mar Handicap. In tight quarters mid-pack and three furlongs from home, he steadied and then mounted a serious rally through the lane.

Entries: John Henry Turf Championship S. (G2T)

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, October 01, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade IIT
  • 1 1/4m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:33 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Itsinthepost (FR)Tyler Baze126Jeff Mullins2/1
22Prime Attraction (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateVictor Espinoza122James M. Cassidy10/1
33Frank Conversation (KY)Mario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill5/1
44Chicago Style (KY)Drayden Van Dyke122Thomas F. Proctor6/1
55Dressed in Hermes (KY)Tiago Josue Pereira122Janet Armstrong12/1
66Up With the Birds (ON)Jamie Theriot122Philip D'Amato10/1
77Inordinate (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey S. Nakatani122Richard Baltas10/1
88Hunt (IRE)Flavien Prat126Philip D'Amato5/2
99Win the Space (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Talamo122George Papaprodromou12/1