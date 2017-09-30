TCA Honors G. Watts Humphrey

G. Watts Humphrey Jr. was the Thoroughbred Club of America’s 86th Honor Guest Sept. 29 at Keeneland Sept. 29.

The owner of Shawnee Farm, in Mercer County, along with his wife of 51 years, Sally, has spent his lifetime breeding Thoroughbreds and serving on many boards. He currently chairman of the board for Churchill Downs Inc.

His comments to the industry follow:

“Tonight, I would like to discuss the capital investments that Churchill Downs has made which have led to an enhanced experience for both our fans and our horsemen and an exciting, recently announced Keeneland/Churchill partnership, and give my perspective on why I believe this is so important to our industry.

“Over the past 17 years Churchill Downs has invested more than $250 million dollars in Churchill Downs, Arlington International, and Fair Grounds Race Course. These projects include, and are not limited to, the world’s largest 4K ultra high definition video board; permanent lighting systems for both the main track and the turf course, which has ushered in night racing that has attracted a new and younger demographic; premier seating areas and food services; and a second floor clubhouse restoration that modernizes areas to improve the experience for all of our guests.

“Recently, Churchill Downs has announced two major improvement projects: HRM Trackside, a $160 million dollar investment to provide (historical) horse racing in a new 85,000 square foot building; and a $32.5 million investment to include a colonnade and Derby parking improvements to provide access and egress to our customers.

“These changes have led to a tremendous increase in attendance and handle for the Derby, and the Oaks, and night racing. We are confident these improvements will provide additional funds to increase our daily purse structure, which in turn will attract new owners which we need so very much.

“If we once again want to be the premier sport we once were, as an industry, we need to reinvest in our facilities to enhance the experience for our fans. They’re doing it at Keeneland, and at other places, but we have to do it at all of our racetracks to propel us forward into the next decades. It’s just as Major League Baseball has done, the NFL has done it, and every other major sport has done it. That is a challenge to our industry we have to meet if we are going to reposition ourselves.

“I am especially excited about the new Churchill/Keeneland partnership with the support of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and the Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. We will be working together to make these two new racing facilities a reality.

“Our goal must be to build our daily purse distribution to create $100,000 maiden races on our Kentucky circuit, which would be Keeneland in April, Churchill in May and June, Ellis Park in July and August, Churchill and Kentucky Downs in September, and back to Keeneland in October and Churchill in November.

“With the reality of current training expenses, we must increase purse disbursements to retain our current owners and attract new ones.

“We don’t have too many horses, we have too few owners. A circuit with this level of purses would be a big step forward. It is a proven fact that quality racing attracts new fans and higher handle.

“This new partnership can be a formidable force to advance the industry’s interests. We have all seen over the course of the past decades that when there is discord among the most important voices, it allows legislators and regulators the ability to say, ‘We’ll take you seriously when you speak as one voice.’ Now we will be speaking with one voice.

“We are asking you to support these initiatives for the best of our industry and racing in the state of Kentucky.

“Let’s always remember that the horses are the heroes and it is our responsibility to develop and care for them throughout their lives.”

Humphrey was introduced twice, first by his longtime trainer, Rusty Arnold, and then by his daughter, trainer Vicki Oliver.

“I do have personal knowledge of Watts’ participation and dedication to the Thoroughbred industry and the Thoroughbred horse itself,” Arnold said. “From his tireless work on several boards: Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland, and Churchill Downs, just to name a few, that his love of life and his passion of breeding and racing horses from Shawnee Farm, I don’t think we have anybody more dedicated to the industry top to bottom than Watts Humphrey.”

His daughter added: “My father has instilled so many great qualities in my brother, sister, and I, not the least are humility, hard work ethic, honesty, and loyalty. My father will never second-guess anyone on his team. When the chips are down, his favorite quotes are: ‘We never play the red board;’ ‘We took a shot that didn’t work;’ and ‘We’ll live to fight another day.’”

Humphrey began his address by thanking the officers and members of the TCA, then recognized those who "were largely responsible for me being here tonight.”

He spoke of his parents; his grandfather, George Humphrey; and his paternal aunt Pansy Poe, who started Shawnee Farm. He spoke of farm manager Al Cofield and current farm manager Pete Cline.

“I’d also like to recognize my best friend, Will Farish,” he said. “We’ve been partners in mares, foals, and racehorses for more than 45 years.”

Trainers Del Carroll, Stanley Reiser, Tommy Stevens, Mike Kay, and Joe Pierce were mentioned, along with the Arnolds, Jack Bohannon, and his son-in-law, Phil Oliver. Veterinarians—both on the farm and on the track—were mentioned, as were all past and present Shawnee employees including Guy Harris.

“I would like to give a special thanks to Sally, my wife and partner for over 51 years, and our children, Susie, Vicki, and Watts for their unwavering support and their love of the horses, the farm, and racing.”