She Will Reign Again Supreme in Moir Stakes

There is a touch of freak about She Will Reign (AUS) and it is amazing the difference a couple of ticks of the scale can make.

The 3-year-old filly successfully made her seasonal return Sept. 29 at Moonee Valley in the Charter Keck Cramer Moir Stakes (G1), a weight-for-age test against older horses. She prevailed in deep stretch following a wide rally in the 1,000-meter test.

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy had been given permission to ride her 0.5 kilograms overweight but managed to get down to the assigned 50 kilograms. That low weight proved telling, as She Will Reign delivered a sizzling final fraction in a race run with the highest of pressure.

After racing wide and not handling the Moonee Valley turn, She Will Reign made a believer of her trainer, Gary Portelli, by nabbing Viddora on the line with Sheidel, who set a frantic pace, holding on for third. She Will Reign's number in the frame set off wild scenes in the paddock, as Portelli admitted he had "underestimated her." The Everest for Aus$10 million looms in two weeks.

"We were hopeful she was the real deal, and she's proved it tonight. That was an amazing run," Portelli said. "I'm thinking (during the race) let's just look after her, and make sure there's something left in a couple of weeks time, and (McEvoy) gave her a click-up at the (600-meter mark), and she went to that gear we know she's got.

"I didn't think she'd won, but she knows how to win. Another group 1, and (The Everest) is going to be a lovely race in a fortnight's time. Bring on The Everest."

She Will Reign, last year's Longines Golden Slipper (G1) winner, has the ability to produce a sprint off high speed, which she showed as a 2-year-old.

"It was massive," McEvoy said. "She jumped up in the air and I was well out of my ground. I was a bit worried when we reached the halfway mark ... but once I asked her at the top of the straight, I thought I had them beat."

While the She Will Reign crew celebrated, jockey Joe Bowditch had a hard-luck tale on Viddora in her half-head defeat. Viddora was held up into the short straight at Moonee Valley and sliced through the field to hit the front before she was passed late.

"She just got shuffled back a little bit. There wasn't much I could do about it," Bowditch said. "It was a pretty rough-run race. All she needed was a look at them. I thought she got to the front and I thought she won.

"For me it's probably my biggest disappointment in racing, pulling up thinking I'd won and didn't get the bob."

Earlier on the card another 3-year-old filly who holds a slot in The Everest, Houtzen (AUS), returned to her winning ways in the Simpson Contruction Scarborough Stakes (G3) against her own age and sex.

Although she led all the way, trainer Toby Edmonds cast some doubt on whether she was ready to face top sprinters in a fortnight.

"We're going to sit down and think about it. I'm not going to make a decision tonight and talk to (slot holder Aquis Farm)," Edmonds said. "The best part about it is they're conscious the horse comes first, and if we think there's a better race for her, we might go that way."