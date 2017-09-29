New Owner, New Venture for Stone Bridge Farm

Pittsburgh entrepreneur Jeff Prunzik and his wife Melissa jumped into the horse business with both feet by acquiring earlier this month the 195-acre Stonebridge Farm from Robert Courtney Jr. The Prunziks are keeping the farm's name with the minor change of breaking it into two words.

Leveraging his experience with tenants as a commercial real estate owner and broker, Prunzik will initially set up his farm as a boarding and sales prep operation. He will ease into the Thoroughbred ownership side of the business through pinhooking with the guidance of lifelong Central Kentucky horseman Mike Heitzmann, who will be the farm's general manage alongside Juan Piedra, who has managed the property for 17 years.

"They are not going to invest a lot in horses right now," said Heitzmann, who was the stallion manager at Vinery for 13 years and worked with Ben Walden Jr. at Paul's Mill. "We'll probably buy a few weanlings to pinhook and maybe a mare or two. But mostly we are going to try to get some boarders and build up from there. Down the road, we might be standing a stallion or two but that is long range." The farm also will have a small consignment at the upcoming Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale.

Lexington was a regular rest stop for the Prunziks and their three daughters during trips to Jackson, Miss., to visit Melissa's family.

"We grew to liking the area and then decided to start looking for a farm," Jeff Prunzik said. "We took about a year and half looking around the Lexington area and the idea kept growing. I began to think I could get some tenants to help offset the daily costs of running a farm, and then I was introduced to Mike Heitzmann by a mutual friend. I realized with Mike's capability and reputation in the industry that he could run the operation, and I could help from the business side of things."

Prunzik is a Pittsburgh native with a diverse business background. Besides commercial real estate, he owned with his brother for 16 years a document storage and shredding business called The Paper Exchange. They sold the business in 2012. Prunzik is also the co-owner of a Pittsburgh restaurant and martini bar named Olive or Twist.

Thoroughbred breeding and racing is an entirely new venture for Prunzik, who describes himself as a "fair weather horse racing fan" who followed the big races growing up but has an appreciation for all athletics. He played basketball while attending Westminster College.

"We're brand new, but the Thoroughbred business does have an appeal, and we believe there is an opportunity as well," he said.

Prunzik found out about Stone Bridge farm, off of North Cleveland Avenue near Lexington, through Berkshire Hathaway agents Pam and Bill Michul.

"Once we toured the farm, we felt it was the one. The layout, the acreage, and the facilities that Mr. Courtney had put into place, we thought were top notch," he said.

The farm also has a history of success as the birthplace of Meadow Star, who won the 1990 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) winner and was honored as the Eclipse champion 2-year-old filly for that year; and, Action This Day, who won the 2003 Bessemer Trust Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) and also earned championship honors. Among the dozens of black-type horses that also have called Stone Bridge Farm home are grade 1 winner and multi-millionaire earner Caller One, grade 2 winner Irish Jasper (G2), and millionaire Rahystrada, who won fivegrade 3 stakes and placed in the 2012 Arlington Million Stakes (G1T).

Prunzik said he was not fully aware of the farm's history until after they had a contract on the farm.

"We learned that the history of farm means a Iot and the more we learned, the better it made us feel about the purchase, but it also put a little bit of pressure on us," Prunzik said with a laugh. "Now we know we have to perform because it is such a nice farm with a nice history."

