Laurel to Offer Bettors Aftercare Donation Option

Bettors cashing winning tickets at Laurel Park can now share their good fortune with retired Thoroughbreds by making a tax-deductible contribution to Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) at self-service terminals.

The program is the first of its kind and will be available at The Stronach Group track through its subsidiary, AmTote International. The concept was initially proposed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

AmTote developed a pop-up interface for terminals that will ask bettors if they want to make a tax-deductible contribution. If they want to donate, the terminal will issue the bettor a receipt indicating both the donation amount as well as the TAA's 501 (c) (3) identification number. The remaining balance will then be issued in the form of a voucher.

"We're extremely proud and honored to be the first to offer this innovative program," said Maryland Jockey Club President and General Manager Sal Sinatra. "The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance does incredible work inspecting and awarding grants to approved retirement organizations for the retraining and care of our equine athletes. This is a great opportunity for fans to conveniently contribute. The Maryland Jockey Club and The Stronach Group supports the TAA, and the Stronach family have been leaders and innovators in Thoroughbred retirement. We are excited to kick off this program to raise funds and awareness."

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.