Dam of Constellation to be Offered at Keeneland

Craig & Holly Bandoroff's Denali Stud has announced it will be offering For Royalty, a multiple stakes producer and dam of Grade 1 winner Constellation, for sale in foal to Bernardini on behalf of WinStar Farm at the upcoming Keeneland November sale.

"We are incredibly excited to be offering a mare the caliber of For Royalty, who at only 10 years of age has already produced three stakes horses from her first three foals, including Grade 1 winner Constellation. And her fourth foal - 2-year-old filly Queen Mum - just impressively won on debut last week at Churchill for Mark Casse, and looks like she's destined to make the mare 4-for-4 with stakes horses," said Craig Bandoroff. "For Royalty was a stakes winner herself and hails from a great producing family. Constellation continues to be ultra-consistent on the track, having never finished worse than fourth in 12 starts while running against the best, and she figures to be a strong Breeders' Cup contender. There's a lot going on with the family."

A 2-year-old stakes winner on the track, For Royalty is a half to multiple Grade 1 winner El Viento and Grade 2 winner Kiss to Remember, and her stakes-winning dam Taft Lil Queen is a full sister to stakes winner Irish Cherry, the dam of Grade 1 winners Spun Sugar and Daaher.

By Not For Love, the 10-year-old For Royalty has produced three stakes performers and 2-year-old winning filly Queen Mum in successive years from 2012-15. Constellation, her top performer to date, was an $800,000 2-year-old-in-training purchase at OBS before going on to be named a TDN Rising Star later in her 2-year-old season after an impressive debut victory at Saratoga.

Bred by WinStar Farm, Constellation became a stakes winner and was Grade 1-placed at two. As a 3-year-old, the speedy filly captured three stakes victories including her biggest career win to date in the $300,000 La Brea S. (G1) at Santa Anita. This year, she's been the runner-up in the Madison S. (G1) at Keeneland, the Great Lady M. S. (G2) at Los Alamitos, the Las Flores S. (G3) at Santa Anita, and, most recently, last month's Rancho Bernardo H. (G3) at Del Mar.

Trained by Jerry Hollendorfer for owner LNJ Foxwoods, Constellation is targeting the $1,000,000 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) on Nov. 4th at Del Mar. She has earnings of $619,464 to date.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.