Juliet Capulet Prevails in Shadwell Rockfel Stakes

Juliet Capulet was all out to fend off Nyaleti in a thrilling climax to the Sept. 29 Shadwell Rockfel Stakes (G2) at Newmarket, a Breeders' Cup Challenge race for the Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) .

Trained by John Gosden, Juliet Capulet earned her first win in her fourth start during a Thirsk novice event before finishing second in the Sweet Solera Stakes (G3) Aug. 12. Ridden Friday by Frankie Dettori, the daughter of Dark Angel (IRE) was always to the fore in the seven-furlong contest and quickened smartly once popped the question.

She looked set to win handily after taking a couple of lengths out of the field, but her stride shortened as the post loomed and 2-1 favorite Nyaleti lunged late to make it a close call. However, it did not take the judge long to confirm Juliet Capulet had held on by a head. The previously unbeaten Gavota was third.

"The petrol ran out in the last 50 yards and I was eager for the line to come," Dettori said. "Fortunately for her it did because she didn't deserve to get beat today, she did everything right and I think seven furlongs is just about right.

"She's progressed, but I think the ground is a key factor. She went on it and she has plenty of experience. It was a good effort."

Gosden credited the filly's improved focus for her step forward in class.

"She just used to look around a bit and was easily distracted, but we took the headgear off today, she's got lots of speed," Gosden said. "That's the extent of her trip and I don't think she's a miler. She's happy at seven furlongs."