Red Falx Seeks Repeat in Sprinters Stakes in Japan

Red Falx returns from a nearly four-month layoff in a quest for his second straight victory in the Sprinters Stakes (G1) at Nakayama Oct. 1.

The 1,200-meter dash is a Breeders' Cup Challenge Race, offering a fees-paid berth in the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) at Del Mar. It also is the eighth leg of the Global Sprint Challenge but drew only one foreign entrant: Hong Kong-based Blizzard.

Red Falx, a 6-year-old son of Swept Overboard out of the Sunday Silence mare Vermouth, followed last year's victory with a lackluster performance in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint (G1) at Sha Tin Dec. 11, finishing last of 12. After a three-month break, he bounced back to finish third in the Takamatsunomia Kinen (G1) and won the Keio Hai Spring Cup (G2).

Stretched to 1,600 meters for the Yasuda Kinen (G1) on June 4, he finished third and was sent to the sidelines again.

"He ran well in the early part of the year, so we thought he deserved some time off at the farm," said trainer Tomohito Ozeki. "This has been his target race since and, despite the layoff, he's the type to come back strongly."

Jockey Mirco Demuro seeks his 21st Japanese Group 1 victory aboard Red Falx, going from gate No. 8.

"He seems in good shape. He did well over the longer trip of the Yasuda Kinen last time," Demuro said. "This time he's running over his grade 1-winning distance."