IHFA Conference Available Through Live Stream

The 51th International Conference of Horseracing Authorities will be available on the IFHA's website (ifhaonline.org) beginning at approximately 10 a.m. CEST (4 a.m. EDT) on Oct. 2 via live stream. Additionally, a replay of the conference will be posted in the days following the event.

The redevelopments taking place at the Curragh in Ireland and Longchamp in Paris will be the featured presentations of the day. Brian Kavanagh, the CEO of Horse Racing Ireland and a vice-chairman of the IFHA, along with Derek McGrath, the CEO of Curragh Racecourse, will update attendees on the Irish redesign, while Olivier Delloye, the chief executive of France Galop, and Fabrice Favetto Bon, the marketing director of France Galop, will present on Longchamp.

The full agenda of the conference

Other morning panels include a progress report on relations between the International Horse Sports Confederation (IHSC)--which is comprised of the IFHA and FEI--and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE); a discussion on the 37th Asian Racing Conference in Seoul next May; a look at the implementation of the Reference Labs Strategy; and an update on the International Forum for the Aftercare of Horses as well as a panel discussion on racecourse aftercare, which will be led by IFHA vice chairman Jim Gagliano, who also is the president of The Jockey Club.

The afternoon will feature sessions led by the IFHA's other two vice chairmen. Hong Kong Jockey Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges will lead panels on "International Strategy: Transitioning from a local to a global market," while Kavanagh will oversee discussions on "Challenges facing the European Breeding and Racing Industry."





