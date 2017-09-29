Archaggelos Ships to Woodbine for Grey Stakes

Trainer Michael Dickinson knows a thing or two about Woodbine's Tapeta 10 surface, after all, Tapeta is his invention.

When he ships Archaggelos from his Tapeta Farm in Maryland to Woodbine for the Oct. 1 $125,000 Grey Stakes (G3), he knows the 2-year-old half brother to dual classic winner Big Brown will appreciate the track.

The Temple City colt has proven he can handle the 1 1/16-mile distance of the Grey Stakes, a question his six competitors have yet to answer.

"How do we compare against the competition? I don't know," Dickinson said.

What he knows is he's liked the Monticule homebred ever since laying eyes on him last year at the Lexington farm where he was raised.

"He was in a 50-acre field with 10 colts and I stood and watched him for two hours. It was terrific because they were moving around the whole time. He was my favorite," Dickinson said.

"Fortunately, (owner) Dr. (Gary) Knapp sent me that one."

Like Big Brown, the 2008 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), Preakness (G1), and Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) winner, Archaggelos started his career on the turf.

Archaggelos was sharp in victory Sept. 24 at Laurel Park, going 1 1/16 miles on the turf against 11 others in a maiden special weight field in his second start. "We call him Archie," Dickinson said. "He has a lovely attitude."

Dickinson isn't crazy about the one-week turnaround. "I wish it was longer," he said. While it's rare these days for horses to wheel back on such short rest, such an outcome would be tame compared to Dickinson's feat of training Da Hoss to wins in the 1996 Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) and 1998 Breeders Cup Mile with just one race in between.

The trainer said Archaggelos isn't prepping for the Breeders' Cup, just aiming for a graded win. "He's a very sound horse," Dickinson said. Jockey Rafael Hernandez will ride him for the first time.

Their competition is headed by Like What I See, the lone stakes winner in the field. The Bold Warrior gelding led every step of the way in the Colin Stakes last out, going six furlongs and turning back fellow Grey Stakes entrant Piven. Armed with two wins and two seconds from five starts, the Nicholas Gonzalez trainee figures to set the pace with Emma-Jayne Wilson aboard.

Calumet Farm will ship up Leopold, a homebred who broke his maiden over the Tapeta at Presque Isle Downs going one mile Aug. 14. The Eye of the Leopard colt, trained by Eoin Harty, has trained steadily at Arlington International Racecourse. He attracts veteran jockey Gary Boulanger.

Gary Barber's Lookin to Strike will be racing on synthetic for the first time. The Lookin At Lucky colt won a maiden special weight at Woodbine going seven furlongs on the turf Sept. 3 in his second start. Trained by Mark Casse, the $210,000 purchase out of the Ocala Breeders' Sale of 2-year-olds in training will break from the rail with jockey Patrick Husbands.

Laurie Silvera's Tale of Vienna returns to the races three months after winning on debut going five furlongs over the main track at Woodbine. Silvera, who trains the Tale of Ekati gelding and co-owns him with Dennis Moss, has given him a series of sharp works since. Jockey Omar Moreno gets the return call. Paul Braverman and Timothy Pinch's Peppered was a seven-length winner second time out over the Woodbine main track going a mile and 70 yards Sept. 9 against maiden special weights. The Tapizar colt, trained by Reade Baker, gets jockey Luis Contreras.