Webster Hopes Happy Clapper Defines Victory in Epsom

For 50 years Pat Webster has called Royal Randwick home and will look for the ultimate reward when Happy Clapper starts as the favorite for the big spring mile, the Sept. 30 TAB Epsom Handicap (G1).

It is a case that Webster, who started as an apprentice jockey at Sydney's main track in 1967, is the wily veteran against the power of the premier stable of Chris Waller, which has five runners accepted for the $1 million race.

"Me and my two staff would love to win it," Webster said. "We have a very good horse in very good form."

The Waller army could be reduced by one with second pick in the betting, Egg Tart, under doubt because of an eye irritation, which was reported to stewards at acceptance time. Racing NSW vets have inspected the 4-year-old mare, a dual Oaks winner, each day since Sept. 26 and have yet to find her suitable to race.

Webster is not concerned about the opposition as he tries for his biggest win as a trainer.

Happy Clapper has been the consistent around Randwick for the past couple of years since winning the Inglis Villiers Sakes (G2) in December 2015. He has ran second in the past two Doncasters (G1), the biggest mile in Australia, and fourth in last year's Epsom, where he had no luck. In his most recent start, he stretched Winx before going down by 1 1/4 lengths to the great mare in the George Main Stakes (G1) two weeks ago.

"He deserves the weight (57kg) he has got," Webster said. "These handicap miles at Randwick, you try to get your horse in on the limit if possible and that's what I did when he won in the Villiers.

"He has stopped going up in the weights since because he has never run a bad race and he has earned $2.4 million. People ask me if I would rather have a group 1 trophy and I say the cash earning 5% will do me."

Last year's Epsom winner Hauraki carried the same form, winning the Tramway Stakes (G2) before losing to Winx in the George Main. Webster admits a bit of concern about Happy Clapper coming off what could well have been a career effort as 7-year-old against WInx.

"He is going better than ever, but she doesn't just beat them, she stuffs them. When you look at a lot of horses that have got close to her in the past year, that's it," Webster said. "My old bloke doesn't know that and it should be his turn."

Blake Shinn takes Happy Clapper's reins in the Epsom and is supremely confident after the George Main effort.

"I thought for a moment we had spoiled the party the other day," Shinn said. "We beat the rest easily and he has come through it well.

"He might have top weight but he is the best horse in the race, the best miler and in the best form."