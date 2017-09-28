Antonio Giuseppe Back for Another Metropolitan Try

There are many reasons to want to win a group 1 race but, Antonio Giuseppe (NZ) carries the heavy weight of family expectations and friendship into The Metropolitan (G1) Sept. 30 at Randwick.

Owner Tony Muollo had the heartbreak of watching the emerging stayer run second to Sir John Hawkwood in last year's edition as Muollo tried to emulate the moment of glory his father had with Lord Revenir 25 years earlier in the 2,400-meter group 1 race.

"We are back trying to win it again," Muollo said. "It is a race that is pretty special to me and one I really want to win because it would give dad a big thrill.

"(Antonio Giuseppe) is a year older and more mature but this is a very good field. Antonio is going well, that's what (trainer Chris Waller) tells me."

Antonio Giuseppe is one of four runners for Waller, who Muollo served as best man at his wedding, including favorites Libran and Life Less Ordinary. Antonio Giuseppe split that pair in the Kingston Town Stakes (G3) as his final lead-up run to Saturday, after a couple of handy efforts at weight-for-age behind Winx.

Waller knows what this race means to his best mate and would love to deliver success.

"Racing is a dream, and Tony's dad, Mr. Muollo as I call him, has lived that dream through Lord Revenir and Kingston Bay," Waller said."Like everything in racing once you have a taste of success, be it winning or running a place in big races, you want it again. And when your father has done it or boss has done it, you want to match it and emulate it.

"This is more than a financial thing. There is family and personal satisfaction involved for Tony, and I'll be delighted if it comes off."

Antoniio Giuseppe was found by another Muollo mate, bloodstock agent Phill Cataldo in New Zealand. He picked the Shocking gelding as a horse with potential that Waller has molded into a top class stayer.

Cataldo's record includes buying 19 group 1 winners from 2000 Metropolitan winner Coco Cabanna through a Caulfield Cup winner in Descarado and most recently Gingernuts, who won this year's New Zealand Derby.

"Phill's dad and my dad used to fish together and when I was young I would have a holiday job on Phill's dad's boat," Muollo said. "He has always found me a nice horse and told me I had to buy Antonio Giuseppe.

"He is one of the best bloodstock agents in New Zealand and a good friend so it would be special to win it for him as well."

Earlier in the afternoon at Randwick will be the Flight Stakes (G1) for 3-year-old fillies, where global giant Godolphin has favorite Alizee.

The Sepoy filly has been marked for group 1 potential since she came into the stable and gets her first chance at it after a commanding win in the Tea Rose Stakes (G2) two weeks ago.

"She comes to this race ready to peak. This is her grand finale," said Godolphin's head trainer James Cummings. "She has had a very good preparation; you could almost regard it as faultless. Coming to this off a personal best is a real bonus.

"Not only was it a confidence booster, it dispelled any concerns we had about her running out the distance genuinely. She's trained on since the Tea Rose and she's looked incrementally better every run."