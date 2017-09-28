Goodyearforroses Looms Strong in Rodeo Drive

A pair of Irish-breds, Goodyearforroses and Responsibleforlove, loom prominently among a competitive field of 10 fillies and mares in the Sept. 30 300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes (G1T) at 1 1/4-miles at Santa Anita Park.

Trained by Richard Baltas and ridden by regular jockey by Corey Nakatani, 5-year-old Goodyearforroses has been a gem of consistency in five local starts since shipping to Santa Anita from Woodbine nearly a year ago. The daughter of Azamour (IRE) captured the Santa Ana Stakes (G2T) over this course in March and was beaten just a half length by multiple grade 1 winner Lady Eli in the May 27 Gamely Stakes (G1T).

In her most recent outing, Goodyearforroses flew from off the pace to finish second, beaten three quarters of a length in the John C. Mabee Stakes (G2T) at 1 1/8 miles at Del Mar Sept. 2.

"I know there will be a few shippers, but if she runs her best race, hopefully she'll win and we'll go on to the Breeders' Cup (Filly & Mare Turf Nov. 4)," Baltas said.

Responsibleforlove made an inauspicious American debut four starts back when she ran seventh in the Santa Ana Stakes, but has since been second twice and most recently won the CTT and TOC Handicap going 1 3/8 miles on the Del mar turf Aug. 16 for trainer Neil Drysdale.

The 4-year-old filly, who made her first six starts in Italy, served notice she could compete with top distaffers by running a solid second in the 1 1/2-mile Santa Barbara Stakes (G3T) three starts back April 30.

Richard Mandella trainee Avenge captured the Rodeo Drive last year to earn her first top-level win but has lost three starts since. The 5-year-old War Front mare was third in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1T), third in the Gamely Stakes (G1T) and weakened late to finish sixth in the Aug. 5 Yellow Ribbon Handicap (G2T).

Decked Out ended her year on a high note last December when she took the American Oaks (G1T) at Santa Anita. The 4-year-old daughter of Street Boss was then put on the shelf until returning in the John C. Mabee where she finished fifth in the field of 13.

"Hopefully, Decked Out can improve in her second race this year," trainer Keith Desormeaux said.