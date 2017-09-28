Angel Arroyo Celebrates 1,000th Victory

Jockey Angel Arroyo recorded his 1,000th career victory when 14-1 choice Pico Chick won the opener of the Sept. 28 card at Belmont Park.

Arroyo piloted Pico Chick to a come-from-behind win, edging out Honor Way by a nose in the six-furlong sprint on the main track to reach the personal milestone.

The 30-year-old started his North American career in 2007, when he had his first winner with Knockoff Firefly on July 23, 2007 at Delaware Park.

"I'm so happy. To get a thousand wins, wow, it's special," Arroyo said. "I'm very thankful. It's taken a long time. My horse was good today. He responded and never quit."

Arroyo has recorded at least 70 wins in nine straight years, including a career-high 183 in 2012. He won the riding title at Parx that year with 160 winners.

"To win a thousand, that's a lot of races," Arroyo said. "I remember getting my first in 2007. Now it's ten years later, and to get it in Belmont Park, it's very special and I'm really happy."

Arroyo has five career graded stakes victories to his credit, guiding Highway Star to a win in this year's Distaff Handicap (G3) and Ruffian Stakes (G2), as well as last year's Go for Wand Handicap (G3). His first graded stakes win came with Classic Point in the 2014 edition of the Go for Wand.

The native of Panama City, Panama earned his first New York win aboard Sax in the City on November 9, 2007 at Aqueduct Racetrack.