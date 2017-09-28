Hunt, Itsinthepost Carry Top Weight in John Henry

Hunt and Itsinthepost are slated as the co-highweights in the $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship (G2T) Oct. 1 at Santa Anita Park. The John Henry, for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/4 miles on the turf, attracted a field of nine.

Exiting as the 1-2 finishers, respectively, in the Aug. 19 Del Mar Handicap Presented by The Japan Racing Association (G2T), Hunt and Itsinthepost will carry 126 pounds.

Trained by Philip D'Amato, who also has Ontario-bred Up With the Birds entered, Hunt took the Eddie Read Stakes (G2T) at 1 1/8 miles July 22 prior to the 1 3/8-mile Del Mar Handicap Aug. 19.

With four wins from nine tries over the Santa Anita lawn, the 5-year-old Dark Angel (IRE) gelding is at home in Arcadia and looms the horse to beat as he seeks his third grade 2 victory in a row with top rider Flavien Prat. Owned by Michael House, Hunt has a record of 7-5-3 from 23 starts and earnings of $548,419.

Itsinthepost, owned by Red Baron's Barn and trained by Jeff Mullins, was beaten three-quarters of a length by Hunt in the Del Mar Handicap. In tight quarters mid-pack and three furlongs from home, he steadied and then mounted a serious rally through the lane in a solid effort as the 5-2 favorite under regular pilot Tyler Baze.

Although the 5-year-old gelding rallied from off the pace in his most recent start, he's proven capable running on or near the front end at marathon distances. With a record of 3-2-2 from 12 starts on turf at Santa Anita, his overall record stands at 5-7-5 from 28 starts and earnings of $575,712.

Trainer Richard Baltas brings Inordinate to the John Henry, who also rallied from off the pace in the Del Mar Handicap to finish fifth, beaten two lengths under Rafael Bejarano.

A winner of Santa Anita's San Juan Capistrano Stakes (G3T) two starts back April 22, the 5-year-old son of Harlan's Holiday will be reunited with Corey Nakatani, who was aboard for the San Juan score.

Glen Hill Farm's up and coming 4-year-old gelding Chicago Style, trained by Tom Proctor, will try stakes competition for the first time as he seeks his fourth consecutive victory.

Raced exclusively on turf and a winner of five out of his six starts this year, the 4-year-old Kitten's Joy gelding was a first-out maiden winner at Tampa Bay Downs Jan. 8 going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. In his most recent start, Chicago Style rallied boldly to take a 1 3/8-mile allowance on the turf Aug. 11 at Del Mar. Jockey Drayden Van Dyke, who guided him to his last two wins, has the call again.

Reddam Racing's Frank Coversation has not won since November of 2016 when he took the Twilight Derby (G2T) at Santa Anita. The 4-year-old Quality Road colt finished seventh in his most recent start—the Aug. 26 Sword Dancer Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course, for trainer Doug O'Neill. Jockey Mario Gutierrez will be back in the saddle.

Rounding out the field is Dressed in Hermes, Prime Attraction, and Win the Space.