Beldame, Joe Hirsch, Zenyatta, Awesome Again on HRRN

Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), the Eclipse Award-winning broadcast organization based in Lexington, KY and official radio home of the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships, announced Thursday, their schedule for Saturday's Breeders' Cup preps at Belmont Park and Santa Anita.

The popular weekly talk show, Equine Forum, kicks off the Breeders' Cup preview coverage and will air live from the Jimmy John's of Lexington studio Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m. ET. Featuring major players from the day's important preps, it is brought to you by Keeneland Select and can be heard nationwide on Sirius 219/XM 206 along with terrestrial affiliates across the country and is streamed live and podcast on the HRRN website, www.horseracingradio.net.

The Beldame (G1) at Belmont Park kicks off Saturday's racing broadcast which is presented by the Breeders' Cup. The show begins at 5:00 PM ET, with the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1) also to air live from Elmont, New York, with the voice of NYRA and the Breeders' Cup, Larry Collmus providing the race calls. In addition, coverage includes the Zenyatta (G1), Chandelier (G1), FrontRunner (G1), Rodeo Drive (G1) and Awesome Again (G1) all broadcast from Santa Anita in Arcadia, California with Michael Wrona's live race calls. The full three-hour broadcast can be heard exclusively on www.horseracingradio.net.

Anthony Stabile will anchor the coverage along with analysts Felix Mendez and Jeff Bloom.

