Badgett to Replace Campo as Gulfstream General Manager

Due to his growing responsibilities as vice president of racing for The Stronach Group, P.J. Campo has relinquished his role as general manager of Gulfstream Park.



Campo will spend additional time working with The Stronach Group's chief operating officer, Tim Ritvo, on ways to coordinate the racing schedules and race meets at all Stronach Group tracks while studying the feasibility of shared services and a centralized racing office.

Bill Badgett will assume the role of Gulfstream Park general manager effective immediately and Chris Camac has been named racing secretary.

"P.J. has enjoyed great success at Gulfstream improving the racing product and revitalizing summer racing in Florida," Ritvo said. "We're looking at P.J. to now work more closely at all our tracks as we look to better coordinate and restructure our race meets and services. We have no doubt Bill will do a great job succeeding P.J. as general manager at Gulfstream."

Campo, who served as both vice president of racing and general manager at Gulfstream for the past four years, said: "We've done a lot of great things these past several years at Gulfstream and we've succeeded in creating a year-round racing program again in Florida. We still believe there's more room for growth in the Florida market. I'm excited to continue my work with The Stronach Group and Tim to help develop all our markets."

Badgett, who has served as a consultant the past three years for The Stronach Group, was a noted horseman for 35 years, mainly in New York and Florida. Badgett trained nearly 600 winners as well as Breeders' Cup champion Go for Wand and graded stakes winners Bevo, Clark Street, Timo, and End Sweep.

"I'm honored and excited about my expanded role with The Stronach Group," Badgett said. "We have an incredible team at Gulfstream. I've learned a great deal these past three years from Tim and P.J. and I'm excited to get started."



Camac, a third generation horseman whose father Charlie was a noted racing official in Florida and New Jersey for five decades, has served as assistant racing secretary under Campo the past 10 years, three in Florida and seven while Campo was New York Racing Association director of racing.