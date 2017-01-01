Juddmonte Expands Newmarket Racecourse Partnership

Saturday will see the inaugural running of 'Juddmonte Day' at Newmarket, following an extension of the partnership between Juddmonte Farms and Newmarket Racecourse.

New to the portfolio is the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes Gr.1.

Douglas Erskine Crum, Chief Executive of the Juddmonte Group, explained the thinking behind Juddmonte's decision to sponsor the prestigious fillies' contest:

"With Juddmonte sponsoring the Gr.1 Middle Park Stakes and Gr.2 Royal Lodge Stakes—two of Europe's premier races for 2YO colts—sponsorship of the Gr.1 Cheveley Park Stakes for 2YO fillies on the same card was the ideal opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to supporting high class racing at Newmarket. The races will be worth a combined total of £500,000 in 2017, rising to £675,000 by 2018, a near 50% increase in prize money from 2016.

"The three races tie in with key points in Juddmonte's history, with Frankel achieving his first Group victory in 2010 when winning the Royal Lodge by 10 lengths, and Known Fact providing Prince Khalid with his first Group 1 winner in the 1979 Middle Park. Another Juddmonte stallion, Oasis Dream, won the Middle Park in 2002, setting an all-aged course record in the process.

"Prince Khalid has won the Cheveley Park Stakes twice, with Prophecy in 1993 and with subsequent dual Classic winner Special Duty in 2009.

"Juddmonte Farms also has a link to the race title, as the Cheveley Park Estate was acquired by Harry McCalmont in the late 19th Century, along with Banstead Manor Stud."

