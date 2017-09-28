IHRC Offered Broodmare Health Seminar

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Indiana Breeders and Owners Learn what’s Best for the Broodmare

In an effort to educate and motivate Indiana breeders and owners as part of the Indiana Horse Racing Commission’s (IHRC) breed development programs, the IHRC offered a free broodmare health seminar for anyone interested in attending. The Training Room at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, Indiana, was packed to listen to three experts in their fields provide nuggets of knowledge and tips they could take home and apply to their breeding program.

Anthony Koch, sales and marketing manager for Hallway Feeds, educated breeders on the basics of proper nutrition for the broodmare. “Fetal survival depends on the mare’s body condition,” he pointed out. “It’s a big problem if your mare starts out skinny.”

Following Koch was Colleen Brady, M.S., PhD., a horse extension specialist at Purdue University, who spoke about the overall health of the broodmare and preparations for breeding, pregnancy and postpartum care on the farm. “Seventy percent of fetal growth occurs in the third trimester,” she explained.

Finally, Kevin Kirtley, DVM, from Noblesville, Indiana, helped educate breeders and owners about how to handle issues in fertility, conception and birth.

A booklet titled, “Breeding Basics” was provided to all attendees, thanks to the United States Trotting Association, and door prizes donated by Hallway Feeds throughout the seminar kept attendees engaged.

“I appreciated the commission putting on this seminar for the breeders,” said Russ Merkel, a Standardbred breeder who drove two hours for the event. “I wasn’t sure how much I’d learn, but I learned a lot today.”

The seminar was the third in a series of educational opportunities for participants in the state’s breed development programs. The effort is a first of its kind amongst racing commissions in the country. There are plans to do another broodmare health seminar in Northern Indiana at the new Michiana Event Center this winter to reach more breeders in that area that couldn’t make the original seminar.

“We have been keeping an eye on our numbers in the past few years and noticed that perhaps there might be some issues with conception rates in Indiana. So we decided one of our first seminars needed to be one that addressed that, and I think with these presenters we did just that,” said Jessica Barnes, Director of Racing and Breed Development for the IHRC. “We love the feedback we’re getting from our breeders and owners already and are looking forward to doing more for them in the future.”

The seminar was recorded and will be available online at a later date on the Commission’s website and its YouTube channel.

