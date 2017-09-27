Moonshine Memories Will Stretch Out in Chandelier

Grade 1 winner Moonshine Memories, who is undefeated in two starts, will attempt to take another top-level race when she tries two turns for the first time in the $300,000 Chandelier Stakes (G1) Sept. 30 at Santa Anita Park.

The stretch out in distance to the 1 1/16 miles of the Chandelier from her seven-furlong Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) victory and her six-furlong debut win isn't a concern for the connections of the Malibu Moon filly, although both of her wins came while racing on the front end.

"We just hope we win. I don't think (two turns) will be a problem," said trainer Simon Callaghan. "She's bred for it probably more than the others. You've certainly got to run the race, but we're very confident the distance won't be a problem."

Owned by Bridlewood Farm and Coolmore partners Susan Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor, the filly is out of the winning Unbridled's Song mare Unenchantedevening, who is a half sister to Horse of the Year and champion 2-year-old Favorite Trick. Moonshine Memories was a $650,000 purchase at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale.

Moonshine Memories will face some familiar competition in the field of eight juvenile fillies, including Debutante runner-up Piedi Bianchi. The Doug O'Neill-trained Overanalyze filly will look to turn the tables Saturday after she finished second by a half-length in the Debutante.

Nice Guy Stables and Jay Oringer's Indiana-bred finished second in her debut July 6 at Los Alamitos Race Course. She won her next outing, a 5 1/2-furlong maiden race Aug. 12 at Del Mar, by 1 1/4 lengths after she stalked outside and traveled three wide in the stretch.

Debutante fourth-place finisher Dancing Belle will try graded company for the third time. The daughter of First Samurai is winless in five starts but earned a grade 2 placing with a second in the Aug. 5 Sorrento Stakes (G2), when she finished 5 1/4 lengths behind Spectator.

Sorrento Stakes third-place finisher Terra's Angel goes back to the dirt in the Chandelier after a successful turf outing in the one-mile Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Stakes. In that Sept. 4 start, the Drosselmeyer filly stalked from third before she went wide and pulled away for a half-length win.

Just a Smidge, fifth in the Debutante as the favorite after a 1 1/4-length maiden victory, will try grade 1 company again Saturday.

Making a jump up in class are maiden winners Alluring Star, Super Good, and Holy Diver.

The Chandelier is a "Win and You're In" for the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.